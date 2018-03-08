India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 08, 2018 17:25 IST
Twelve bombs went off in Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring 713. 25 years after the serial blasts, the CBI has arrested key conspirator Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, believed to be a close aid of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The 57-year-old Farooq was arrested in Dubai and deported to India on Thursday morning, a CBI spokesperson said. (Sanjay Sharma / HT Archive)
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the marriage of Hadiya (C), a 26-year-old Kerala woman who converted to Islam, to Shafin Jahan, overturning a high court order that annulled the marriage as sham. Pronouncing the landmark decision that upholds a woman’s right to choose her partner, the court said, “Hadiya is at liberty to pursue her life and NIA will carry on investigation as per law.” (Vipin Kumar / HT File)
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified people in Thaliparambha in north Kerala’s Kannur district, police said on Thursday, latest in the series of attacks on statues of political figures in many parts of the country. The police said assailants hurled stones and bottles damaging the spectacle and garland on the statue. (HT Photo)
Women participate in the ‘Rape Roko’ campaign on the occasion of International National Women Day organized by Delhi Women commission at Connaught place. The DCW today alleged that its chief Swati Maliwal was manhandled along with other representatives when they were marching towards the Prime Minister’s Office to submit 5.55 lakh letters, which it had received from across India. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
TDP MPs protest in Parliament during second phase of budget session in New Delhi. TDP leader YS Chowdary on Thursday said he and his colleague Ashok Gajapathi Raju were stepping down as ministers but would continue to be part of the NDA, a move that was necessitated by “unavoidable circumstances”. (PTI)
A 36-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the second incident in the last two days. (Dar Yasin / AP File)
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to approach the Delhi high court for seeking any interim relief in the INX Media money laundering case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra requested the acting chief justice of the Delhi high court to allocate Karti’s matter to an appropriate bench so that it can be taken up for hearing on Friday. (PTI File)
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio with BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, JD (U) elected candidate G Kaito Aye, Independent MLA Tongpang Ozukum and NDPP-BJP state officials pose with Nagaland governor PB Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Kohima. Rio on Thursday took the oath for the fourth time as the chief minister of Nagaland and assured more transparency and a “positive change” in the northeastern state. (PTI File)
The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government unveiled a state flag on Thursday.The flag design will now be sent to the Central Government for approval, following which it will be announced as the state flag. The unveiled flag consists of three colors- red, white and yellow and has state emblem “Ganda Bherunda”, a two-headed mythical bird in the middle. (ANI)
