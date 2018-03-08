 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 08, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Mar 08, 2018 17:25 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news from arrest of Farooq Takla in connection with Mumbai 1993 blasts by CBI to Supreme Court overturning a high court order that annulled Hadiya’s marriage to Shafin Jehan as sham.

latest photogalleries

featured photos

/india-news