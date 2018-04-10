 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 10, 2018 17:31 IST
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Heena Sidhu’s gold medal victory in women's 25m Pistol final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia to a truck accident at Pune-Satara highway killing 18 people in Maharashtra.

