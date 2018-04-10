India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 10, 2018 17:31 IST
Heena Sidhu (R) celebrates with her husband and coach Ronak Pandit after winning the gold medal during the women's 25m Pistol final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane. (PTI)
At least 18 people were killed and 14 others injured after a truck packed with labourers and heavy equipment hit a barricade and overturned on the Pune-Satara highway in Maharashtra early Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
A wrecked school bus near Nurpur in Kangra District, Himachal Pradesh, a day after a bus accident that killed at least 30 people. At least 30 people, including 27 children, were killed April 9 in northern India when a school bus plunged into a deep ravine in the Himalayan foothills. (Shammi Mehra / AFP)
PM Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during ‘Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah’ programme on the concluding ceremony of Centenary of Champaran Satyagraha celebration in Motihari, Bihar on Tuesday. Modi also dedicated to the nation the Madhepura electric locomotive facility and flagged off the first engine manufactured there through a remote device from Motihari. (PTI)
Over a dozen people were injured in a clash between Bandh supporters and a pro-reservation group in Ara town in Bhojpur district, Bihar. Security has been beefed up, prohibitory orders issued, internet suspended, and schools shut in various parts of the country as precautionary steps against a Bharat Bandh. The protest call was mostly circulated through social media and no organisation has come forward to support it. (Himanshu Vyas / HT Photo)
The Delhi high Court on Tuesday issued notice to the chartered accountant of Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on an Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the INX media money laundering case. (Sushil Kumar / HT File)
Jet Airways became the latest major Indian airline to rule out a bid for debt-laden national carrier Air India in a new blow to the government’s privatisation plans. The announcement came just days after rival IndiGo pulled out of the race to acquire Air India’s operations meaning the government now has no clear frontrunner in the sale campaign. (Sam Panthaky / AFP File)
BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar speaks to the media outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow on Monday. A woman from Unnao has alleged that the legislator raped her last year. Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Sengar’s brother in connection with the alleged custodial death of the victim’s father. (Nand Kumar / PTI File)
After facing flak over installing a saffron colour statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, district authorities in Budayun, Uttar Pradesh changed its colour to blue. The saffron statue, unlike the usual blue, was installed in Dugraiyya village on Monday after the earlier one was vandalised on Saturday. (HT Photo)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Heena Sidhu’s gold medal victory in women's 25m Pistol final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia to a truck accident at Pune-Satara highway killing 18 people in Maharashtra.