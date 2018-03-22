 Photos: A unique bond between Olive ridley turtles and Odisha fishermen | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: A unique bond between Olive ridley turtles and Odisha fishermen

Mar 22, 2018 10:58 IST
According to the World Wildlife Fund, the coast of Odisha is the largest nesting site for Olive ridley turtles in the world. Navigating thousands of miles in the ocean every year, the turtles arrive at the same beaches in Odisha to nest before leaping back into the sea leaving eggs vulnerable to predators. During this period, local fishing communities keep vigil over the eggs in a selfless conservation effort to save this endangered species.

