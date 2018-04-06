 Photos: Ahead of IPL 2018, making cricket gear at Meerut’s Sanspareils Greenlands | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Ahead of IPL 2018, making cricket gear at Meerut’s Sanspareils Greenlands

Apr 06, 2018 14:46 IST
From manufacturing cricket balls, bats, protective equipment, clothing, shoes and kit bags to ground equipment and accessories used across sporting disciplines, Sanspareils Greenlands in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has been a legendary name in Indian cricket gear. Ahead of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League from April 07 onwards, a look inside what makes some of the best Indian cricketing equipment.

