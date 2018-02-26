Photos: At Rajasthan’s Deoli, CISF jawans train to secure Delhi Metro
Feb 26, 2018 11:58 IST
Nearly 400 kms from New Delhi in Rajasthan’s Deoli, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has developed a replica of the capital’s Metro system at its Regional Training Centre (RTC) to train personnel chosen for Metro security. As construction of the Metro’s Phase 3 nears end, nearly 3500 jawans are required to fulfil its security arrangement. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
The centre’s replica of the Metro system include ticket counters, frisking points with baggage scanner machines, hand-held metal detectors, realistic coaches as well as dummy bomb detection and dog squads. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
“We call it competence-based training (CBT) where the recruit is trained in a real environment. Whenever a CISF constable joins the force, they undergo rigorous training. Then when the posting for Delhi Metro comes, the constable has to undergo refresher course so that they can understand the Metro system.” said Saroj Malik, DIG of the Deoli training centre. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Last year, the CISF recruited 20,449 constables and RTC Deoli was entrusted with the task of training 6,343 of them. The training structures have been prepared from waste material and constables have helped the CISF in creating the replica. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Jawans train at the CISF Regional Training centre in Deoli, Rajasthan. While CISF has five other RTCs across the country, it is only at Deoli that they have developed such a replica as officials said most of the recruits coming in were not aware of the rail system. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Apart from getting familiarised with the Delhi Metro system, the jawans are given live demonstrations on handling drunken passengers, preventing suicide attempts and handling unattended bags. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
A mock-up airport has also been constructed at the RTC to focus on airport security. “I did not even know what an airport looks like. Over here, I have been shown the types of ticket a passenger can carry and how to read it to allow entry,” said a constable undergoing training. The CISF is responsible for the security of 59 airports across country. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
A jawan takes aim during a training session at the centre. The jawans are given courses in anti-terrorism, VIP security, bomb disposal and gender sensitisation. “We are also planning to have cut outs of other installations where CISF is posted,” said Saroj Malik. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
While CISF jawans coming from other centres need a course of 15-20 days for familiarisation, the ones recruited from Deoli are better equipped as a result of the rigourous in-depth training and are posted straight away for duty. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
