 Photos: Excavation at Purana Qila unearths new chapter in Delhi history | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 19, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Excavation at Purana Qila unearths new chapter in Delhi history

Mar 19, 2018 11:06 IST
about the gallery
An ongoing excavation at the Purana Qila in Delhi has revealed remains of a pre-Mauryan era settlement from the 6th-4th century BCE with its own kind of pottery discovered below the Mauryan settlement layer. The findings fill in another gap between the timeline of the Delhi area's inhabitation from the fabled Indraprastha of the Mahabharata to the later cities that form its history. And while archaeologists aren’t ready to jump to conclusions on the Puranic city, this new chapter in the city’s history is exciting enough.

latest photogalleries

featured photos