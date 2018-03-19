Photos: Excavation at Purana Qila unearths new chapter in Delhi history

about the gallery

An ongoing excavation at the Purana Qila in Delhi has revealed remains of a pre-Mauryan era settlement from the 6th-4th century BCE with its own kind of pottery discovered below the Mauryan settlement layer. The findings fill in another gap between the timeline of the Delhi area's inhabitation from the fabled Indraprastha of the Mahabharata to the later cities that form its history. And while archaeologists aren’t ready to jump to conclusions on the Puranic city, this new chapter in the city’s history is exciting enough.