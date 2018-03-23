Photos: For Andhra Pradesh special status, TDP MP Sivaprasad’s costumed protest tries it all
Mar 23, 2018 10:30 IST
Agitated in both Houses of Parliament, MPs from Andhra Pradesh have been demanding the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act in its “true spirit.” N. Sivaprasad, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Chittoor has however taken this protest against the government to another level, drawing attention to the issue with his creative costumes. In this March 13 photo, he appears dressed as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
On March 20, Sivaprasad, a doctor by profession, was seen dressed as a schoolboy in shorts, carrying a ruler, pencil and a notebook alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been the ‘bad boy of the class.’ (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
As part of this unique protest, Sivaprasad was also seen in a saree during one appearance where he accused PM Modi of cheating the women of Andhra Pradesh. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Insisting on the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on March 12, urged Prime Minister Modi to honour promises made by the centre at the time of bifurcation of the state. In support, N. Sivaprasad staged a protest outside the parliament as a ‘nadaswaram’ player. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
In a farmer’s attire, Sivaprasad carried water and mud in earthen pots tied to a wooden twig as a part of his party’s protest against the Centre for not granting Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh, during the second phase of budget session in New Delhi on March 07. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Sivaprasad, who has acted in over 20 Tollywood movies, also came dressed as a ‘tantrik’, armed with a wooden pellet rattle, and performed a puja in the Parliament complex. He was once even reprimanded by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan when he picked up some books from the table of the Lok Sabha Secretary General. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
His various avatars to register a demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh also brought him dressed as religious figures, seen as a Muslim cleric here. Similarly, earlier this month, he arrived dressed as Lord Krishna and played the flute outside the Parliament. (Shahbaz Khan / PTI)
Raja Harish Chandra has also made it to the list of figures Sivaprasad has been protesting dressed as. (Vijay Verma / PTI)
Sivaprasad is seen casting a fisherman’s net on March 16, the day his party decided to quit the NDA completely. Sivaprasad and some of his party members called the Centre’s treatment of Andhra Pradesh and its chief minister Chandrababu Naidu “wrong and unfair”. (Vijay Verma / PTI)
In his most recent appearance at Parliament he was seen continuing this protest dressed as a Swachh Bharat worker armed with a wiper on March 22. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
about the galleryThe Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh repeatedly by protesting outside the Parliament in New Delhi. Though the demand has not been fulfilled, its MP from Chittoor, N Sivaprasad’s take to protesting in costume has definitely grabbed eyeballs. From dressing up as a school boy and calling PM Modi the 'bad boy of the class' to donning a saree, a look at some of Sivaprasad's appearances so far.