Photos: For Andhra Pradesh special status, TDP MP Sivaprasad’s costumed protest tries it all

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh repeatedly by protesting outside the Parliament in New Delhi. Though the demand has not been fulfilled, its MP from Chittoor, N Sivaprasad’s take to protesting in costume has definitely grabbed eyeballs. From dressing up as a school boy and calling PM Modi the 'bad boy of the class' to donning a saree, a look at some of Sivaprasad's appearances so far.