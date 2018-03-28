Photos: Kashmir’s Hari Parbat Fort to be centre of Srinagar city tourism

about the gallery

In a bid to boost tourism, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Minister Tassaduq Mufti has stressed this week on making the 200-year-old Hari Parbat fort that traces its history back to the Mughal emperor Akbar, into the cynosure of Srinagar city's tourist activity. Besides plans for maintaining its rich heritage, Mufti has also directed the officials to initiate synergise efforts for the preservation and the promotion of the heritage site using light and sound shows and 3D projections, as the newest attraction in Kashmir's tourism roster.