Photos: Over 35,000 farmers march to Mumbai demanding loan waivers, fair prices
Mar 12, 2018 12:23 IST
Azad Maidan in Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged after walking around 180 kms over the last six days. The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. (Vijayanand Gupta / HT Photo)
More than an estimated 35,000 peasants -- men, women, youth and even seniors -- with lines of worry collectively writ on their weary faces, determinedly completed the Long March over six days. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
In a considerate gesture, the farmers abandoned their night’s rest, to march from the Somaiya Grounds, Vidyavihar starting 2 a.m. (Monday) to reach the historic Azad Maidan at dawn, to avoid inconveniencing students appearing for the ongoing board examinations. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Organised by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the farmer’s wing of Communist Party of India-Marxist, farmers sporting red caps, red flags, beating drums and cymbals and the tribal blowing instrument --’tarpa’. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Wary of the potential ramifications as the farmers prepared to lay ‘seige’ on the Maharashtra Legislature on Monday afternoon, the state government hurriedly formed a high-powered six-member Ministerial Committee to discuss all issues with the peasants. (Vijayanand Gupta / HT Photo)
Many of the marchers, braving the early summer heat, were seen reaching Mumbai with red and swollen eyes, broken or temporarily mended footwear, dusty, torn clothes, having barely managed a square meal during the past week as they started from Nashik on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
A medical staff of Thane Civil hospital is seen distributing medicines to farmers at Azan Maidan in south Mumbai. Dr Sanjay Charole, medical officer Civil hospital said, “I have been here since morning and about 50 people have come. They are getting treated mostly for legs hurting, sores and boils on legs. Many of them are walking barefoot.” (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
Major demands include access to land under the possession of the forest department that their forefathers used to cultivate, implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report and widening the scope of the farm loan waiver scheme announced by the government last year. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
Farmers prepare lunch during their rally after they reached Sonale village in Kalyan Taluka, Maharashtra yesterday. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
The opposition Congress, NCP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and also Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state, have extended support to the farmers’ demands. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Helping out farmers out for days, Nathu Nivrutti Udaar from Trimbakeshwar has been doing his bit by travelling with a solar panel he keeps on head to help other farmers charge their mobile phones. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
In a show of support people were seen distributing vada pav to farmers arriving at Azad maidan this morning. Ajit Nawale,state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha said that if the farmers are ready to sit on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan if they are ‘tricked’ or if they are stopped at any point from going to the Vidhan Sabha. (Pratik Chorge / HT Photo)
“We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan tomorrow (Monday) to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things,” Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said earlier. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
