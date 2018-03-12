 Photos: Over 35,000 farmers march to Mumbai demanding loan waivers, fair prices | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Over 35,000 farmers march to Mumbai demanding loan waivers, fair prices

Mar 12, 2018 12:23 IST
Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra, carrying red flags, converged in Mumbai on Monday after walking around 180 kms under the blazing sun over the last six days. The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, fair prices and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years.

