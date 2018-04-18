 Photos: Sarfabad’s 275-year-old dangal settle disputes, wrestles with change | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
In Sarfabad, a village in Noida, if parties get into dispute, the area’s elderly announce a dangal or wrestling bout to settle the affair. A 275-year-old tradition of wrestling in Sarfabad has brought several laurels to the state of Uttar Pradesh with wrestlers representing it in national games and India internationally in the Asian Games. But with growing urbanisation in Noida, youngsters are now turning away from the sport, lured by corporate jobs and opportunities for higher education. And not just better economic opportunities but the demands of the pehlwani way of life itself are contributing to its dimming allure.

