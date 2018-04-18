Photos: Sarfabad’s 275-year-old dangal settle disputes, wrestles with change
Apr 18, 2018 14:22 IST
/
Wrestling is what defines Sarfabad, a village in Noida, which for 275 years has boasted of at least one pahalwan in every household. And a dangal or wrestling bout is the easiest way to settle disputes here. If there’s an altercation, there’s no brawl and no police involved; instead the hamlet’s elderly sit together and announce a dangal between the two parties to resolve their issues. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
/
Over 100 amateur and professional wrestlers, including schoolchildren, train on a daily basis at Sukhbir Pahalwan’s akhara here in Sarfabad. Scratching a bit deeper one can find as many as 200-250 amateurs and professionals in this Noida village. Predominantly home to the Yadav community, families’ boast of their in-house wrestlers’ ‘khurak’ (diet) and matchmaking is done according to the men’s chest size. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
/
Uphaar Sharma, 22, a national level wrestler from Dankaur, is eyeing a post in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) or Railways under sports quota. Veteran wrestlers fear that youngsters are being lured away by corporate jobs and higher education opportunities, at the cost of the sport. A lack of interest is not the only hurdle for the young wrestlers as diets are expensive and employment after wrestling a pressing concern. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
/
In such times of economic uncertainty, the ‘dangal’ season which begins in August is a windfall for wrestlers as organizers place bets on them according to the tournaments they have participated in. A national level wrestler for instance, can easily fetch a bet of Rs 30,000 whereas an Asian Games wrestler gets a bet as high as Rs 50,000. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
/
Surendra Singh Yadav (L), an army veteran, trains wrestlers in the loose soil mixed with henna, mustard oil and turmeric in Sarfabad. Sukhbir Singh (not pictured), an army veteran and former wrestler who also runs an ‘akhara’ in the village believes once wrestlers are past their prime, it is the duty of society to ensure they don’t lose dignity in search of livelihood. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
/
Yadav believes excessive exposure to traditional wrestling might also hinder wrestlers when they go for international tournaments. The typical ‘Hanuman stance’ used in dangals with one leg protruding ahead of the other and the body bent forward, is contrary to international standards, where keeping legs together benefits balance. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
/
A young wrestler caked with soil post a training session. A regular diet for any wrestler includes huge quantities of almonds, 1.5 litres milk, fruits, juice and other protein nutrients running up to Rs. 1000 a day. Although the wrestlers here train for free, the cost of such diets piles up, making it difficult for even a few to take up wrestling professionally. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
about the galleryIn Sarfabad, a village in Noida, if parties get into dispute, the area’s elderly announce a dangal or wrestling bout to settle the affair. A 275-year-old tradition of wrestling in Sarfabad has brought several laurels to the state of Uttar Pradesh with wrestlers representing it in national games and India internationally in the Asian Games. But with growing urbanisation in Noida, youngsters are now turning away from the sport, lured by corporate jobs and opportunities for higher education. And not just better economic opportunities but the demands of the pehlwani way of life itself are contributing to its dimming allure.