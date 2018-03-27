India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 27, 2018 17:48 IST
Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sunil Arora announced the schedule for Karnataka elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Voting for the Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 12 with the results being declared on the May 15. (Subhav Shukla / PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi today for the Parliament session and met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar as part of a four-day visit to the city. Banerjee, seen as a key player in a possible grouping of non-BJP parties ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, is also expected to meet UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
The Kerala government decided on Tuesday to declare nine of its 14 districts as drought-hit in view of scarcity of rains, shortage of surface and ground water and intrusion of saline water. A meeting of the state disaster management authority presided over by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to declare the districts of Kannur, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Waynad as drought-hit. (PTI File)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday recommended a probe by the CBI into the death of journalist Sandeep Sharma who had been reporting about illegal sand-mining mafia in the state of Madhya Pradesh, after his family, colleagues and the opposition Congress alleged he was murdered and demanded an inquiry. (Sanjay Kanojia / AFP File)
Jaguar Land Rover India President and MD Rohit Suri, poses for a photo during the launch of Range Rover Evoque Convertible in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Mitesh Bhuvad / PTI)
Jalandhar police commissioner PK Sinha and other officials inspect a residence after a blast occurred here in the central town area of Jalandhar. Two people were injured in the explosion. (Pradeep Pnadit / HT Photo)
