Photos: Unusual comb collection provides insight into tribal heritage

about the gallery

There are 1,500 tribal combs in Niranjan Mahawar’s collection, each representing a wealth of information about the cultural and social meanings for the tribals who used them. About 150 combs from Mahawar’s collection will soon move into a museum being built for his collection at the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University in Raipur and in a few months, a 5,000-sq-ft hall will hold bronze sculptures, traditional masks, paintings and combs.