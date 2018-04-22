Photos: Unusual comb collection provides insight into tribal heritage
Apr 22, 2018 22:40 IST
A photo of handmade wooden combs, each representing a wealth of information about the cultural and social meanings for the tribals who used them. There are 1,500 tribal combs in Niranjan Mahawar’s collection. All handmade, all once used by a tribal man or woman somewhere in Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka or Chhattisgarh. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Mahawar began collecting combs in the early 1960s, soon after he moved from Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region to set up a rice mill.“The tribes made combs from whatever was available,” says Mahawar, 81, a retired businessman, an art collector and author of Bastar Bronzes: Tribal Religion and Art. “In the cultivated plains of Bastar, the Murias used tin as decoration, and aluminium to make hairpins. But in the same state, the Dhurwas living in the dense Sal forests could only use its leaves and fibre to weave modest, two-sided combs.” (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Representing the symbol of love, the unmarried boys of Gond tribe of the Bastar region would make ornate wooden combs and present them to their favourite girls. The girls would flaunt each piece they received in their hair until the day of marriage. Once married, they would preserve the one gifted by their husband and return the rest. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Several tribes would also craft two-sided wooden combs and hairpins. Among the Kukis – a hill tribe from Manipur – men wear long hair fixed in a knot with wooden combs that they treasure. During wedding ceremonies, the priest presents a comb to the couple and losing it would be considered unlucky. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
In Jharkhand, many tribal groups used compact wooden combs with thin spikes very close together,showing that they were using combs for delousing, which suggests they were particular about hygiene.“Over the past few decades, plastic alternatives have flooded the market. So it’s rare to find a tribe still making such combs,” Mahawar says, rueing the fact that the use of plastic have shorn the comb of all its earlier beauty. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
About 150 combs from Mahawar’s collection will soon move into a museum being built for his collection at the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University in Raipur. In a few months, a 5,000-sq-ft hall will hold bronze sculptures, traditional masks, paintings and combs. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo )
