Gudi Padwa celebrations: Mumbaiites polish up their dhol-tasha skills
Mar 15, 2018 16:36 IST
Around 100 members of Jagdamb group practise playing the dhol and tasha at Charni Road in Mumbai for the upcoming Gudi Padwa festival. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
Gudi Padwa marks the new year for Maharashtrian Hindus. The drums — both the the dhol and the tasha — are traditionally played on this day. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
The festival is celebrated with street processions and dancing along with playing of the dhol and tasha, the hoisting of Gudi (kalash upturned and decorated with flowers, mango and neem leaves) outside the house, drawing rangolis and, of course, with festive foods. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
The dhol is a large double-headed drum slung over the neck of the player. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
The dhol is played using one or two wooden sticks, usually made of bamboo and cane wood. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
The tasha is a popular folk instrument, similar to a kettledrum, and has a shallow metal shell. Traditionally, it accompanies the dhol. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
Both men and women play the drums, and there is no age or gender restriction in these groups. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
