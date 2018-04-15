2018 Commonwealth Games: India finish with record haul as Gold Coast bids goodbye
Apr 15, 2018 19:57 IST
Flag-bearer MC Mary Kom leads the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on Sunday. (PTI)
India’s total of 66 medals is the third highest haul for India in the history of the CWG. (PTI)
Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolts plays the DJ desks during the closing ceremony. (REUTERS)
The Commonwealth Games flag is hoisted during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (AFP)
The closing ceremony was a well managed affair. (REUTERS)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium. (AFP)
The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games saw Australia finish on top of the medals tally. (AFP)
New Zealand weightlifter David Liti receives the David Dixon award for outstanding athlete of the Commonwealth Games. (AP)
Fireworks erupt on the surfers' paradise beach as the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony take place. (AFP)
