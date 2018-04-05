2018 Commonwealth Games: Mirabai Chanu breaks records en route to gold medal
Apr 05, 2018 15:21 IST
Mirabai Chanu celebrates after making a new Commonwealth record and Commonwealth Games record in women's 48kg Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on April 5, 2018. (AP)
Mirabai Chanu lifts to set a new Commonwealth Games record in snatch in women's 48kg Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on April 5, 2018. (AP)
Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (AP)
Mirabai Chanu broke three records en route to her gold medal finish. (AP)
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (C) stands with silver medallist of Marie Hanitra Ranaivosoa (L) and bronze medallist Dinusha Gomes after the event. (AP)
Mirabai Chanu said after the event that she is now targeting a medal in the 2017 Asian Games. (AP)
India’s first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games was won by P Gururaja (C) who won silver in the Men's 56kg Weightlifting final. (PTI)
