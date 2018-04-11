2018 Commonwealth Games: Shreyasi Singh joins gold rush, Mary Kom in final
Apr 11, 2018 20:46 IST
Shreyasi Singh celebrates her gold medal win in women’s double trap shooting in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. (AFP)
Shreyasi aggregated 96 in the women’s double trap finals, same as Emma Cox, but prevailed over the Australian in a shoot-off by striking down both birds. (AFP)
Mary Kom (Blue) defeated Sri Lanka's Anusha Kodituwakku Dilrukshi in the Women's 45- 48kg semifinal. (PTI)
Though Mary Kom (in pic) won her match, Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani lost their respective quarter-final bouts. (PTI)
Men's 50m Pistol gold medallist Daniel Repacholi (centre) of Australia flanked by silver medallist Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh and bronze medallist Om Mitharval of India. (REUTERS)
Ankur Mittal of India shoots during the men's Double Trap final at the Belmont Shooting Centre. He finished second. (AP)
