India continue strong showing at 2018 Commonwealth Games with three more golds
Apr 09, 2018 21:44 IST
India added three more gold medals to their 2018 Commonwealth Games haul in Gold Coast on Monday. (PTI)
Saina Nehwal (R) won her singles match to help India win the badminton mixed team gold medal. (PTI)
India's Achanta Sharath Kamal (C), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (R) and Harmeet Desai teamed up to help India secure the men’s team table tennis gold a day after the women’s team won the title. (PTI)
Earlier in the day, Jitu Rai won the gold medal in men’s 10m air pistol. (AFP)
Om Prakash Mitharval (R) finished third in the same event to win bronze on Monday. (AFP)
Mehuli Ghosh (L) and Apurvi Chandela (R) finished behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso to win the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in women’s 10m air rifle. (AFP)
Mehuli Ghosh missed out on the gold medal after being edged out in a shoot-off by Veloso. (AP)
