Sanjita Chanu wins India’s second gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games
Apr 06, 2018 11:11 IST
Sanjita Chanu waves during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the women’s 53 kg weightlifting. (REUTERS)
Sanjita Chanu won India’s second 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal at Gold Coast. (REUTERS)
Sanjita Chanu won gold in the women's 53 kg weightlifting final by lifting a total of 192 kg. (REUTERS)
Sanjita Chanu beat Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea’s total by a full ten kilograms. (REUTERS)
Sanjita Chanu set a new CWG record at 84 kg in snatch. (REUTERS)
Chanu had an easy time in the clean and jerk, with none of her rivals coming close to matching her. (REUTERS)
Sanjita Chanu waves as she holds her Borobi plush doll during the ceremony. (REUTERS)
