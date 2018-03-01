Photos: Punjab, Himachal Pradesh soak in spirit of Holi
Mar 01, 2018 17:40 IST
/
People celebrate the festival of colour at Ridge, Shimla on Thursday. Holi celebrates the advent of spring. (Deepak Sansta /HT)
/
Students enjoying the festival of colours at the Student Centre, Panjab University. (ravi kumar/ht photo)
/
People smear colours on each other’s face and indulge in a feast celebrating a plentiful harvest during the Holi festival at Dhalpur ground in Kullu. (Aquil khan/ht photo)
/
Students of DAVCP school Mandi celebrating Holi in the school campus. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. (Birbal sharma/ht photo)
/
Students from Guru Nanak Dev University taking a selfie after playing with colours on the first day of Holi celebration on the campus in Amritsar. (sameer sehgal/ht photo)
/
This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 1 and 2. The first day is also called Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, while day two is Rang Panchami or Dhulivandan. (sameer sehgal/ht photo)
/
On the second day of celebrations, known as Rangpanchami, people play with colours and to prevent people taking offence say, “Bura na mano Holi hai” (Do not take offence to the colours; it is Holi after all). It is associated with the story that Lord Krishna used to play with colours along with the Gopis and Radha. (sameer sehgal/ht photo)
/