Merci Arsene Wenger! Arsenal fans bid goodbye to long-term manager
Apr 22, 2018 19:04 IST
General view of scarves featuring Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger before the match against West Ham United. (REUTERS)
General view of a programme featuring Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger before the match/ (REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to leave at the end of the season after a reign of almost 22 years. (REUTERS)
A supporter wears an Arsenal shirt with "There's only 1 Arsene Wenger" written on the back. (AFP)
Vendors sell merchandise featuring Arsene Wenger ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham. (AFP)
An Arsenal fan with a scarf featuring manager Arsene Wenger before the match. (REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shakes hands with West Ham United manager David Moyes before the match. (REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives instructions to Shkodran Mustafi as Per Mertesacker warms up. (REUTERS)
about the galleryArsene Wenger's decision to bring his 22-year reign to a close at the end of the season still wasn't enough to tempt many Arsenal fans back to the Emirates for one of the Frenchman's final games at home to West Ham on Sunday. Wenger, 68, had come under growing pressure to go from disgruntled supporters having failed to win the Premier League for 14 years before announcing his decision to leave on Friday.