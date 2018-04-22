Merci Arsene Wenger! Arsenal fans bid goodbye to long-term manager

about the gallery

Arsene Wenger's decision to bring his 22-year reign to a close at the end of the season still wasn't enough to tempt many Arsenal fans back to the Emirates for one of the Frenchman's final games at home to West Ham on Sunday. Wenger, 68, had come under growing pressure to go from disgruntled supporters having failed to win the Premier League for 14 years before announcing his decision to leave on Friday.