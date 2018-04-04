Photos: 50 years after Martin Luther King’s death, a look at his life

about the gallery

Martin Luther King Jr. was 39 when he was assassinated fifty years ago, on the evening of April 4, 1968, in Memphis. By then, the civil rights activist had already become one of the world's most well-known figures. King Jr. helped organize the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus. He pushed for federal civil rights legislation that was eventually enacted and brought him the Nobel Peace Prize for his work. King's example, and his insistence on nonviolent protest, continues to influence many activists pushing for civil rights and social change.