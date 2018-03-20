Photos: After Afrin, Turkey vows to push military campaign along entire Syrian border

about the gallery

A day after Turkish-led forces entered the city of Afrin and neighbouring regions pushing out the Kurdish People’s Protection Units after an eight-month long offensive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the fight will now be taken to other Kurdish areas along northern Syria. In Afrin, YPG could do little when Syrian Arab fighters backed by NATO’s second-largest army thrust into the city. They have vowed to now wage a guerrilla war against the Turkish forces.