 Photos: As Russia heads to polls, voting starts early for Siberian nomadic herders
Mar 16, 2018-Friday
Photos: As Russia heads to polls, voting starts early for Siberian nomadic herders

Mar 16, 2018 13:03 IST
Russia is headed for a presidential election on Sunday where incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to bag an easy 4th term. But voting has already begun in the flat, snow-covered expanses of the Siberian Arctic, home to the nomadic Nenets people who herd reindeer. The area has no roads but politics reaches it anyway, thanks to a helicopter and a handful of ballot boxes. Since late February, 282 members of the Nenets, as well as some oil industry workers, have cast ballots.

