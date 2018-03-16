Photos: As Russia heads to polls, voting starts early for Siberian nomadic herders

about the gallery

Russia is headed for a presidential election on Sunday where incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to bag an easy 4th term. But voting has already begun in the flat, snow-covered expanses of the Siberian Arctic, home to the nomadic Nenets people who herd reindeer. The area has no roads but politics reaches it anyway, thanks to a helicopter and a handful of ballot boxes. Since late February, 282 members of the Nenets, as well as some oil industry workers, have cast ballots.