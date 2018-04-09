Photos: Great March of Return protests at Gaza-Israel border continue, 31 killed

about the gallery

Thousands of Palestinian protestors have gathered near Gaza’s border with Israel along the Gaza Strip since a call from Hamas went out starting what the group says will be six weeks of intermittent border protests, against a stifling blockade of the territory. Set to end on May 15, protestors hope the ‘Great March of Return’ will culminate in an en masse break through the security barricade at the border separating Gaza and Israel. At least 31 people including a journalist have been killed in firing with thousands injured so far.