Photos: Great March of Return protests at Gaza-Israel border continue, 31 killed
Apr 09, 2018 14:29 IST
A protestor holds a Palestinian flag on top of tires to be burned during an ongoing protest next to Gaza’s border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Palestinian activists chanted “death is better than humiliation” as they stacked old tires that were burned in hope that resulting clouds of black smoke would shield demonstrators from Israeli snipers. (Khalil Hamra / AP)
A Palestinian protestor flashes the victory sign near the Gaza Strip border with Israel. For some of the young men hanging around the camp, the chant wasn’t just rousing hyperbole. They have been throwing stones and burning tires near the border, despite new warnings by Israel’s defense minister that anyone getting too close to the fence risks getting killed. (Khalil Hamra / AP)
Tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces rain down on Palestinian protestors. Israel’s defense minister said that the military will not change its response to the Hamas-led mass protests. Thirty one Palestinians have been killed since March 30 -- the first day of what Hamas said will be six weeks of intermittent protests against a stifling blockade of the territory. (Khalil Hamra / AP)
A Palestinian demonstrator covers his face to protect against tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces. Desperation among Gaza residents has helped drive what Gaza’s Hamas rulers hope will be several weeks of border protests, with the largest crowds expected on Fridays. The idea was initially floated by social media activists, but has been coopted by Hamas. (Mohammed Abed / AFP)
Protestors use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers during the protest. For Hamas, this is perhaps the last chance to break the blockade enforced by Israel and Egypt since seizing power in 2007. The blockade has devastated Gaza’s economy, making entry and exit virtually impossible, and left residents with just a few hours of electricity a day. Tap water is undrinkable and the Mediterranean coastline has been polluted with untreated waste. (Khalil Hamra / AP)
A man walks next to a tent with writing in Arabic that reads, “Palestine,” at a border camp. Employing its organizational prowess, Hamas has set up five camps like this one near border points as a magnet for protestors, offering bus shuttles and monitoring developments from an operations room. (Khalil Hamra / AP)
Protestors charge on camelback holding a Palestinian flag. Hamas leaders have billed the final protest, set for May 15, as the “Great March of Return” of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, implying they would try to enter Israeli territory. On the other side Israel has accused Hamas, which it considers a terrorist group, of cynically exploiting Gaza’s civilians for political gains. (Khalil Hamra / AP)
Palestinian medics treat a wounded protestor. Israel argues that it has a right to defend its border, alleging that Hamas used protests as cover for trying to damage the border fence, plant explosives and, in one incident, fire on soldiers. Military officials believe Hamas is encouraging people to break through the border. (Khalil Hamra / AP)
Organizers portray those affiliated with militant groups as fellow protestors who left weapons and faction insignia at home. Thousands, including families with children, have flocked to the Khuzaa encampment, where patriotic songs play over loudspeakers. Equipped with portable toilets, floodlights and internet service, earthen berms between the border and the camp provide additional protection. Ambulances are on stand-by to ferry the wounded. (Said Khatib / AFP)
Thousands of Palestinian protestors have gathered near Gaza's border with Israel along the Gaza Strip since a call from Hamas went out starting what the group says will be six weeks of intermittent border protests, against a stifling blockade of the territory. Set to end on May 15, protestors hope the 'Great March of Return' will culminate in an en masse break through the security barricade at the border separating Gaza and Israel. At least 31 people including a journalist have been killed in firing with thousands injured so far.