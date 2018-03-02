 Photos: Red warning in UK as Beast from the East meets Storm Emma | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Red warning in UK as Beast from the East meets Storm Emma

Mar 02, 2018 14:07 IST
Since last Friday, Europe has been locked in a Siberian weather pattern that has pummeled the continent with snow, freezing rain and brutal wind chills, paralyzing cities and killing atleast 50. The weather system nicknamed the “Beast from the East” has now combined with Storm Emma to create some of the most testing weather experienced in the UK for years.

