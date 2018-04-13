Photos: Saudi Arabia revives ruins of Al-Ula as doors open to tourists

about the gallery

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants containing pre-Islamic inscriptions and drawings, a legacy of the Nabataean artistic tradition, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the austere kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time -- opening up one of the last frontiers of global tourism. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a landmark agreement with Paris on April 10, 2018 for the touristic and cultural development of the northwestern site, once a crossroads of ancient civilisations.