Photos | Holy Week 2018: Observances from Palm Sunday to Good Friday around the world
Mar 30, 2018 13:43 IST
An actor, portraying Jesus Christ, takes part in the interactive street theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, Malta. (Darrin Zammit Lupi / REUTERS)
A layman of the Roman Catholic Church blesses palm leaves during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto church in Bulacan, north of Manila. Palm Sunday marks the sixth and last Sunday of the Christian holy month of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week with the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem. (Noel Celis / AFP)
Penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Verges, northeastern Spain. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Pau Barrena / AFP)
People hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession before Mass at the Cathedral of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Once blessed, palm leaves used on this day are not discarded and incinerated instead for use in the next year’s Ash Wednesday rituals. (Dieu Nalio Chery / AP)
Catholics prepare a donkey ahead of participating in the Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. Jesus is recorded in the Gospels to have entered Jerusalem riding a donkey in humility, to cries of ‘Hosanna’ as townsfolk ushered him as a sign of freedom from Roman oppression. (Osawldo Rivas / REUTERS)
Actors perform during a “Passion of Christ” play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Imotski, Croatia. (Antonio Bronic / REUTERS)
A penitent of the ‘La Paz’ brotherhood takes part in the Palm Sunday procession in Sevilla at the start of the Holy Week on March 25, 2018. Penitents march in hooded robes called capriotes to mask their identity in the public as self-confessed sinners. (Cristina Quicler / AFP)
An actor, portraying Mary, takes part in an interactive Passion play in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard, Malta. (Darrin Zammit Lupi / REUTERS)
A man tosses a bouquet of flowers on to a religious float during the Jesus of Nazareth procession from La Merced church, in downtown Guatemala City. The procession is known as La Resena and is one of the country's earliest Catholic processions, the first recorded in 1721. (Moises Castillo / AP)
A gaucho is thrown off a wild horse during the “Criolla del Prado” rodeo during Easter Week in Montevideo, Uruguay. The traditional “jineteadas” have been a popular Holy Week tradition since 1925, and were named a national sport by Uruguayan lawmakers in 2006. (Matilde Campodonico / AP)
Catholic faithful carry the image of the “Jesus of the Great Power” during a procession on Holy Week, at La Merced church in Granada, Spain. (Inti Ocon / AFP)
Devotees protect themselves from the rain during a procession of the “Santa Veracruz” brotherhood, during the Holy Week in Calahorra, northern Spain. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (Alvaro Barrientos / AP)
Dancers in body stockings with skeletons painted on them and carrying symbols to stir people to prepare for a good death perform the Dance of the Death during a Holy Week procession in Verges, Spain. (Pau Barrena / AFP)
Devotees carry the “Nazareno de San Pablo” during a Holy Week procession outside Santa Teresa Cathedral in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The Nazareno de San Pablo is a sculpture from the 17th century. (Ariana Cubillos / AP)
Pope Francis kisses the foot of an inmate at the Regina Coeli prison during the Holy Thursday celebration in Rome, Italy in a ritual that recreates the events of the Last Supper and Jesus washing his disciples’ feet. (Osservatore Romano / REUTERS)
A woman prays in front of a statue of Jesus Christ as a man cleans it at a church, ahead of Good Friday celebrations, in Kolkata, India. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS)
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, performs the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. (Corinna Kern / REUTERS)
A penitent, with a tattoo of Jesus Christ and his whip resting on his back, lies with other flagellants on a pavement in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. Despite Catholic Church officials discouraging the tradition, Filipinos still practice self-flagellation on Maundy Thursday as a way to atone for sins and commemorate the suffering of Jesus Christ. (AP)
Catholic clergy circle the Edicule at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem. (Mahmoud Illean / AP)
East Timorese Christian devotees re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to commemorate Good Friday, ahead of Easter, in Dili, East Timor. (Valentino Dariell De Sousa / AFP)
about the galleryMarking the culmination of the Catholic calendar, countries with Catholic populations and Christian denominations around the world have been observing the Holy Week with their distinct ways of celebration and interpretations of the final week in the life of Jesus Christ. From his entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, his arrest and trial, to his crucifixion on Good Friday and eventual resurrection on Easter.