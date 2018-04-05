 Photos: Unemployment fuels brazen drug trade in southern Spain | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Unemployment fuels brazen drug trade in southern Spain

Apr 05, 2018
Over the past few years – and the past 12 months in particular – La Línea, which sprawls in the shadow of the Rock of Gibraltar, has acquired an unenviable reputation as Spain’s most troubled town. A new generation of gangsters is challenging underfunded law enforcement agencies, as local families watch their teenagers lured into a life of easy money. Criminals that in the past dropped their few hundred kilograms of cargo in the sea as soon as they came across customs surveillance are now ready to defend shipments of Moroccan hashish and cocaine ranging in the tons.

