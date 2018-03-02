 Photos: US couples don ammo crowns, cradle guns in Pennsylvania church ceremony | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 02, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: US couples don ammo crowns, cradle guns in Pennsylvania church ceremony

Mar 02, 2018 08:31 IST
about the gallery
World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, a controversial church, led by the son of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, believes the AR-15 symbolizes the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation, and encouraged couples to bring the weapons to a commitment ceremony in Pennsylvania. The semiautomatic rifles are similar to the weapons used in a Florida high school shooting two weeks earlier.

latest photogalleries

featured photos