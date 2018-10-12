Pro Kabaddi 2018: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25

Haryana Steelers were the only side to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants twice in the last edition of the PKL. Haryana received a big blow ahead of the tournament as star performer in Surender Nada was ruled-out due to injury. The remaining of Haryana defenders have just 145 tackle points to their name, which is nearly 75 less than Nada’s tackle points tally of 222 in PKL. Without Nada, this becomes a battle of inexperience defences as both sides have just one defender with 30+ games played in PKL (Sachin Shingade in Haryana and Parvesh Bhaiswal in Gujarat)

21:11 hrs IST Match ends Vikas Kandola wins a point in the last raid of the day and that means that Haryana Steelers have registered a resounding win over Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25.





21:08 hrs IST Hosts hold on Haryana players aren’t trying anything spectacular and it seems that they are content with what they have on the scoreboard. Kuldeep brings down Rohit Gulia and Haryana take their lead to 31-25.





21:02 hrs IST Flurry of time outs Both teams are making the best of time-outs as Haryana are trying to take the sting out of the game while Gujarat are trying to make plans to reduce the deficit. In the last few raids, Monu Goyat has returned home empty handed and that might just cost them in the end.





20:56 hrs IST Few minutes left for Gujarat to stage a comeback Rohit Gulia is tackled hard by the Haryana defenders and they taken their points tally to 27. But Gujarat are still high on their heels as they bring down Vikas Kandola. Haryana lead 27-22 with just over four minutes left to be played





20:50 hrs IST Gujarat’s plans thwarted again Gujarat made it a four point game by bringing down Mayur Shivtarkar just inches from the line. But just when they thought their fortunes would change, Sachin was brought down by Haryana defenders. Prapanjan is ousted as well as Haryana extend their lead to 26-20





20:43 hrs IST Hosts stay in the lead Monu Goyat has to go on the bench as he is tackled by Gujarat defenders. Then, Sachin went for a bonus point in his do-or-die raid but he is also taken down emphatically by Haryana’s Kuldeep. Haryana lead 23-19.





20:38 hrs IST Gujarat cutting down Haryana’s lead Prapanjan wins a bonus point as well as a raid point to win two points for Gujarat. Monu comes up with an empty raid and then, Vikas Kandola is taken out by Gujarat defenders, who now trail 17-21





20:34 hrs IST Second half begins The players are back on the court and we are underway in the second half. Monu Goyat has started the second half in the same fashion as first as he win a raid point to start the proceedings.





20:26 hrs IST Half-time Monu Goyat’s Haryana lead 20-13 at half-time and they were the superior side by some distance. Sachin and Prapanjan are trying their best to keep Gujarat in the game by winning 6 and 4 points respectively, however, they haven’t had much of a support from the other players.





20:20 hrs IST Skipper leading from the front Monu Goyat has been simply on fire in the first half as he takes his points tally to 6. Kuldeep is also no lagging behind for Haryana as he has win five points so far. Gujarat’s Mahendra Rajput is the latest raider to fall as Haryana win another tackle point. Haryana lead 18-10 with just over three minutes to go in the half.





20:16 hrs IST Steelers hit back Follow a brief period of being bamboozled by Gujarat, the home side seem to be back on track as their defenders bring down Sachin once more. Naveen then wins a raid point and Haryana now lead 13-7.





20:14 hrs IST Gujarat staging a comeback The visitors are trying to make a comeback in the match as they have won five points in a row. Gujarat defenders took out raiders Naveen and Monu is quick succession. Then, Prapanjan wins a bonus point as well a raid point. Gujarat now trail 5-10.





20:11 hrs IST Gujarat have been All-out Gujarat Fortunegiants are being blown away by the might of the home side as Haryana have effected an all-out in just the 6th minute of the first half. Gujarat’s Ajay Kumar wins a bonus point before going down but Haryan win three points courtesy of the all-out. They lead 9-1.





20:06 hrs IST Steelers off to a good start The home side are off to flier as Gujarat’s Sachin is taken out in the first raid of the day. Then Monu Goyat wins a raid point to double the advantage. Following Mahendra Rajput’s empty raid, Monu wins his second raid point of the day and Haryana lead 3-0





20:01 hrs IST Toss Haryana Steelers have won the toss and their skipper Monu Goyat has opted for the left-hand side of the court. This means that Gujarat Fortunegiants will start the proceedings with first raid of the game.





19: 57 hrs IST National Anthem time Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt will be singing the national anthem to mark the opening of the Haryana leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018.





19:50 hrs IST Match about to begin The players are now making their way into the middle and we will have the toss soon. The onus will be on the home side to start with off a good performance in their home leg in Sonepat.





