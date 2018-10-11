Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-27

This is the match-up between the Zone B table toppers (PKL 5), Bengal Warriors and the bottom of the table side Tamil Thalaivas. Two of the top 5 raiders of PKL 5 are going to be on the mat tonight in Ajay Thakur (213 raid pts - 3rd) and Maninder Singh (190 raid pts - 5th). This game will also feature the 2nd most successful defender of PKL 5, Surjeet Singh (76 tackle pts).

22:20 hrs IST Match ends Bengal Warriors managed to keep hold of their advantage in the end and they won the match 36-27. Maninder Singh was the star of the day for Bengal as he ended with 9 points.





22:11 hrs IST Ajay Thakur needs to lead from the front Jasvir Singh has managed to revive Ajay Thakur and he will look to go for the kill in the final few minutes of the game. He starts with an empty raid, however, with five minutes to go, one would say that he has enough time to reduce the deficit. Bengal lead 33-24.





22:09 hrs IST Ajay Thakur still out Thalaivas main raider is still warming the bench and that is not a good sign for the home side considering they are 9 points behind with 6 minutes to go. Meanwhile, Maninder is raking in the points for Bengal and he takes his tally to 9.





22:05 hrs IST Bengal surge ahead Benga keep on adding to their lead as they are now ahead by 10 points. The problem with Thalaivas is that their star player Ajay Thakur is out of the court for a while now and they haven’t been able to win raid points.





22:00 hrs IST Super tackle Bengal have now opened up a 9 point lead over Thalaivas after their super tackle on Manjeet Chillar. Bengal win three more points and the home side are firmly on the back foot now.





21:55 hrs IST Both teams being cautious Players from neither of the two teams are going for the kill as they are happy to sit back and let the other make mistakes. Bonus point for Thalaivas’ raider Athul. But Mahesh comes up with a raid point and Bengal lead 23-18.





21:48 hrs IST Second half begins The players are back on the court and Bengal will look to consolidate their lead over the hosts Tamil Thalaivas. The home side haven’t been at their best despite skipper Ajay Thakur leading from the front.





21:41 hrs IST All-out Bengal have turned the tide in their favour once again as this time they get rid of Jasvir Singh who runs out of the court after winning a bonus point. Bengal take their lea to 18-15 as they win three points courtesy of the all-out.





21:38 hrs IST Scrappy game Both teams are trying their best to keep their lead but it is constantly exchanging hands. Now, Manjeet wins two raid points and the Thalaivas take a 14-13 lead with two minutes to go in the first half.





21:31 hrs IST Super raid Manjeet Chillar with a catastrophic piece of play and what should have been an all-out for Bengal has resulted in Rakesh Narwal winning three points courtesy of a super raid. The match is locked at 10-10 now with 8 minutes to go in the first half.





21:28 hrs IST Ajay Thakur on fire Skipper Ajay Thakur is leading Thalaivas’ charge at the moment as he wins his 5 raid point of the day. However, Bengal’s Mahesh Gaur wins a bonus point and also gets rid of Thakur during his raid. Thalaivas now lead 9-7.





21:24 hrs IST Bengal on the move Almost five minutes have been played and both the teams have made a rather slow start in the match. Ajay Thakur wins a raid point for the Thalaivas but they conceded two points during the Bengal raid as Jasvir Singh went out of the court.





21:17 hrs IST Match begins Bengal Warriors won the toss and they selected the right hand side of the court. Tamil Thalaivas’ Jasvir Singh starts proceedings by winning a point in the first raid of the match. Maninder Singh wins a bonus as well as a raid point and Benga take a 2-1 early lead.





21:09 hrs IST Head to head Bengal Warriors lead the head-to-head battle with 2 wins in 3 matches. All the matches were decided by a point difference of less than 7. Bengal Warriors were the table toppers in Zone B while Tamil Thalaivas were placed at the bottom of the table. Tamil Thalaivas only victory against Bengal Warriors was by a margin of just 1 point, courtesy to Ajay Thakur’s raid point in the last raid of the match.



