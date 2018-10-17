Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Bulls extend their lead

The two teams have already clashed in the season before this match and it was the worst possible outing for the Tamil Thalaivas as Bengaluru Bulls registered an emphatic 48-37 win over them in Chennai. The Thalaivas will now look to avenge that defeat and look for a win in this crucial tie in Sonepat.

Follow, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, below -

20:32 hrs IST All-out Ajay Thakur wins a point and gets rid of Bulls defenders. Kashiling Adake was the last man standing for the Bulls and he wins a bonus point before going down. Three points awarded to Thalaivas as they effect a super raid and they now trail 20-29.





20:28 hrs IST Second half underway The players are back on the court and we are about to get underway here in Sonepat. Bengaluru Bulls will look for a similar start as the first while Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping for some quick points to cut down their lead.





20:24 hrs IST Half-time Bengaluru Bulls completely destroyed Tamil Thalaivas in the first and they hold a 25-14 advantage at the half-way mark of the game. Kashiling Adake and Pawan Sehrawat have won 10 and 8 points respectively for the bulls.





20: 19 hrs IST Thalaivas staging a mini comeback Skipper Ajay Thakur is leading Thalaivas’ charge as he and Athul MS win points in succession raids to cut the Bulls’ lead. A few empty raids from Kashiling Adake and Pawan Sehrawat means Bulls now lead 24-12.





20:17 hrs IST Kashiling Adake on fire Pawan is tackled and Thalaivas breath a sigh of relief. Surjeet Singh wins a raid point for them to help the Thalaivas cut down the lead. After a short break, the Bulls come back to life and Kashiling Adake effects yet another super raid and wins three points. Bulls lead 20-7.





20:13 hrs IST Thalaivas fall behind Surjeet Singh is taken down by the Bull and they win another point. While Pawan Sehrawat effects an all-out and also wins a bonus point to make it a 4-point raid. Ajay Thakur is once again tackled hard and Thalaivas now trail 15-3





20:09 hrs IST Bulls take early lead Ajay Thakur wins a raid but then is tackled hard by the Bulls in his next raid. Kashiling Adake continues his good start to the match and effects another super raid to win three points. Bulls lead 9-2.





22:04 hrs IST Super raid for Bulls Kashiling Adake as started the match with a bang after Sukesh Hegde won a raid point for the Thalaivas. Adake gets rid of four Thalaiva defenders and wins four points in the process. Bulls lead 4-1.





20:00 hrs IST Toss Tamil Thalaivas have won the toss and they have opted for the choice of court. This means that the Bengaluru Bulls will start the proceedings with the first raid of the day.





19:55 hrs IST Match about to begin The players are out on the court and we are about to get underway. First up, is the toss and the two captains will converge in the middle of the court in a short while from now.





19:43 hrs IST Last meeting Pawan Kumar produced the put on a scintillating performance to lead Bengaluru Bulls to an impressive 48-37 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Sehrawat scored 20 points but unfortunately suffered an injury at the beginning of the second half. Kashiling Adake, who reached the milestone of scoring 500 raid points in PKL, contributed 9 points.



