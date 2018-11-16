Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors: Teams eye crucial win

The action has moved to Ahmedabad and Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengal Warriors in the first match of the leg. Gujarat Fortunegiants had the best home record in PKL 5 and they will look to keep their fortress intact as no team has managed to beat them at home so far. Gujarat currently occupy the third spot in the Zone A table having won six out of eight matches. As for Bengal Warriors, they are placed at second last spot in the Zone B.

Follow Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors live updates below -