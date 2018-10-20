Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Teams eye early lead

U Mumba lead the head-to-head battle in the Maharashtra derby with 7 wins in 12 meetings against Puneri Paltan. However, Pune defeated them in all 3 encounters in PKL 5. In last 5 games of Maharashtrian derby, Pune have defeated U Mumba 4 times. The first Maha Derby of PKL 6 ended in a thrilling tie 32-32. This game marked the PKL debut of U Mumba raider Siddharth Desai. He scored 15 raid points, joint most by a player on his debut along with Rakesh Kumar. Nitin Tomar also had 15 raid points for Pune.

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba through our live blog.

21:17 hrs IST Toss U Mumba win the toss & select the Choice of court





21:14 hrs IST Teams enter Both teams have now entered the arena. Action set to begin



