Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as it happened, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Mumba win 53-26
U Mumba made light work of the Haryana Steelers and won their second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018. They are still unbeaten.
22:26 hrs IST
22:24 hrs IST
22:20 hrs IST
22:17 hrs IST
22:11 hrs IST
22:04 hrs IST
22:01 hrs IST
21:59 hrs IST
21:54 hrs IST
21:46 hrs IST
21:42 hrs IST
21:41 hrs IST
21:36 hrs IST
21:32 hrs IST
21:26 hrs IST
21:24 hrs IST
21:20 hrs IST
21:00 hrs IST
U Mumba continued their fine start to the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as they absolutely blitzed Haryana Steelers 53-26 in their match on Saturday. This was the biggest winning margin for the Mumba in the history of the competition. The win also means that the side are unbeaten after the first three matches of the competition, winning two and tying one. They are now top of the Zone A with 13 points. Siddharth Desai, Abhishek singh, Rohit Baliyan all shone for U Mumba. Haryana Steelers had a night to forget as they were all out four times during the match.
That’s it, thanks for joining us
That’s it from us!! Thanks for joining us!! do joins us again as we cover the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Mumba win!!
Well it had been coming as sson as the game started. U Mumba have absolutely torn apart Haryana Steelers. They win 53-26 and lay down a marker going into the 2018 edition of the league.
50 points for U Mumba
Haryana all out once again!! U Mumba get 50 points. This is the first time, this has happened this season.
Game going through the motions
Last few minutes! Game was over a long time ago and it looks like Haryana won’t even get a single point. A truly demoralising defeat this for the Steelers.
Super 10 for Abhishek
Abhishek continues his good work and picks up 10 points in the game. He has been superb much like his teammates in this game.
Mistake after mistake
Haryana making mistake after mistake!! This is becoming a rout!! Make no mistake the game is as good as done. Rohit Baliyan superb, 8 points to him.
Third all out!!
Haryana all out for the third time in the match!!! 36-16 they trail and at this rate they won’t get even a single point from this match!!
Substitution
Anand Surendra Tomar comes in for Sachin Shingade
U Mumba start brightly
U Mumba have started the second half the way they operated most of the first. Haryana clearly the second best. Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai have been the stars
Half time!
Half time and U Mumba have been in complete control of the game. 27-15 they lead.
Haryana all out again
Haryana Steelers are all out again!!! 25-11 to U- Mumba and the match may be as good as over.
Abhishek Singh brilliant again
Brilliant again by Abhishek Singh as he raids successfully. Game edging away from Haryana. 21-10 to U Mumba.
Abhishek earns points
Abhishek Sharma has earned five points so far and has been one of the main reasons why U Mumba have such a big lead considering the match situation.
Steelers all out
Haryana Steelers are all out and U Mumba have a solid lead in the opening few minutes. Desai the man who has done well.
Desai wins three points
Siddharth desai wins three points for U Mumba and the Mumbai side are up and running.
Goyat wins Toss
Monu Goyat, Haryana captain, has won the toss and chosen the court
Action set to begin
Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba is about to begin.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba.