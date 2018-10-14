Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates edge out UP Yoddha

Defending champions Patna Pirates made it two wins out of two as they overcame a bad start to beat UP Yoddha 43-37 in a pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Pradeep Narwal was the star raiders for Patna Pirates scoring 14 points. He was well supported by Deepak Narwal who also got a super 10. Shrikant Jadhav scored a massive 17 points and Rishank Devadiga scored 11 for UP Yoddha but their efforts went in vain.

Rishank Devadia scored with two consecutive raids as UP Yoddha led 3-1 after three minutes. UP Yoddha sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench in the fourth minute and reduced Patna Pirates to just four men. Patna Pirates averted an all out in the fifth minute as they forced a super tackle to trail 3-6. Another super tackle in the 8th minute by Patna Pirates leveled the match at 7-7.

Pardeep Narwal opened his account to give Patna Pirates the lead for the first time in the match in the 9th minute. Manjeet scored with a two-point raid in the 13th minute to give Patna Pirates 11-9 lead.

In the 14th minute Patna Pirates inflicted the first all out of the match to lead 16-10. A super raid right at the stroke of half time by Shreekant got UP Yoddha back in the match as they trailed 17-19.

Deepak Narwal came up with a super raid as Patna Pirates avoided an all out in the 22nd minute and led 23-18. Shrikant Jadhav responded with a super raid of his own as UP Yoddha forced inflicted an all out to level the match at 24-24 in the 24th minute.

Pardeep Narwal scored with a super raid in the 27th minute as Patna led 29-26.

In the last ten minutes of the match, Rishank Devadiga tried to get UP back in the match with a slew of raid points. With just over three minutes left, Patna Pirates led 39-34. Deepak Narwal scored a raid point in the 39th minute as Patna Pirates led 42-35 and wrapped up the match in the next minute with a tackle point.

In the next round of matches Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans while Haryana Steelers play Jaipur Pink Panthers.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 22:26 IST