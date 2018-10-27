Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba as it happened: Mumba beat Pirates

Catch updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba through our blog.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 27, 2018 23:26 IST
highlights

U Mumba produced a comeback of monumental proportions to beat Patna pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Inter Zone game. Pradeep Narwal produced a great performance, grabbing 17 points but that was completely overshadowed by Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan getting 15 and 11 points respectively for U Mumba. Fazal Atrachali also had a great game with 6 tackle points in his 10 tackle attempts to grab the Orange Band. Pardeep Narwal is now on 699 raid points in PKL history and will get a chance to reach 700 in Sunday’s encounter.

22:18 hrs IST

U Mumba beat Pirates

WOW!!!! What a turnaround! U Mumba beat defending champions Patna Pirates by a single point. 40-39 the final score. Disappointing if you are a Pirates fan.

22:05 hrs IST

Close finish

Just three points between the two teams and minutes remaining. It’s sure to be a nail biting finish. 31-28 in favour of the Pirates.

21:55 hrs IST

Patna grab initiative

Patna have taken the initiative right from the off in the second half and now have a healthy lead. U Mumba have been stunned. 27-21 the score and Narwal going great guns.

21:46 hrs IST

half time

Half time and teams are level at 14-14. Anyone’s game this.

21:39 hrs IST

Pirates draw level

No small thanks to the captain and inspiration Pradeep Narwal. Patna Pirates have drawn level with U Mumba. 11-11 the score.

21:27 hrs IST

U Mumba start brightly

U mumba have started brightly and have the lead in the opening exchanges.

21:16 hrs IST

Toss

U Mumba win the toss & select the Choice of court

21:00 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of the Pro Kabaddi league game between Patna Pirates and U Mumba.