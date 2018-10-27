Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba as it happened: Mumba beat Pirates
Catch updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba through our blog.
-
22:18 hrs IST
U Mumba beat Pirates
-
22:05 hrs IST
Close finish
-
21:55 hrs IST
Patna grab initiative
-
21:46 hrs IST
half time
-
21:39 hrs IST
Pirates draw level
-
21:27 hrs IST
U Mumba start brightly
-
21:16 hrs IST
Toss
-
21:00 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
U Mumba produced a comeback of monumental proportions to beat Patna pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Inter Zone game. Pradeep Narwal produced a great performance, grabbing 17 points but that was completely overshadowed by Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan getting 15 and 11 points respectively for U Mumba. Fazal Atrachali also had a great game with 6 tackle points in his 10 tackle attempts to grab the Orange Band. Pardeep Narwal is now on 699 raid points in PKL history and will get a chance to reach 700 in Sunday’s encounter.
Catch updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba through our blog.
U Mumba beat Pirates
WOW!!!! What a turnaround! U Mumba beat defending champions Patna Pirates by a single point. 40-39 the final score. Disappointing if you are a Pirates fan.
Close finish
Just three points between the two teams and minutes remaining. It’s sure to be a nail biting finish. 31-28 in favour of the Pirates.
Patna grab initiative
Patna have taken the initiative right from the off in the second half and now have a healthy lead. U Mumba have been stunned. 27-21 the score and Narwal going great guns.
half time
Half time and teams are level at 14-14. Anyone’s game this.
Pirates draw level
No small thanks to the captain and inspiration Pradeep Narwal. Patna Pirates have drawn level with U Mumba. 11-11 the score.
U Mumba start brightly
U mumba have started brightly and have the lead in the opening exchanges.
Toss
U Mumba win the toss & select the Choice of court
Hello and Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of the Pro Kabaddi league game between Patna Pirates and U Mumba.