Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan name Girish Ernak as captain for season 6

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Puneri Paltan Wednesday announced Girish Ernak as captain for the upcoming sixth season of the league.

Girish has been associated with Puneri Paltan from season 5.

Kailash Kandpal, CEO of Puneri Paltan Ernak, and Head coach Ashan Kumar, unveiled the team’s jersey for the upcoming season, a media release issued here said.

“Girish will take charge of the team this season.

With his leadership skills, I am sure he will up the teams game in Season 6,” Kandpal was quoated as saying in the release.

The sixth season of the PKL begins October 7 and Puneri Paltan will be playing its first match against U Mumba on the same day in Chennai.

Puneri Paltan’s home leg matches in Pune are scheduled from October 18 to 24.

As per the release, in addition to Force Motors Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Xiaomi India is a new brand onboard as the official smartphone partner with the team.

