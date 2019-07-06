Pro Kabaddi League 7: Pardeep Narwal remains key for Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates’ Pardeep Narwal was named the best raider of last year. The Haryana-born athlete became the only player in Pro Kabaddi history to attain 300 plus points (369), which he achieved in season 5. Last year, he once again attained 233 raiding points, higher than any other player. But it was not enough for the side to push for a spot in the playoffs.

This year, Narwal has only one focus in his mind - to once again win the trophy.

“Last season, I finished as the best raider, and I hope to be the best raider this season as well. I have been working really hard for the past 30-45 days where we work on our fitness and do training exercises. We want to be champions and reclaim the trophy this year. We have been practicing twice or three in a day, and are having a good training camp,” the raider told Hindustan Times in a chat.

Known as the “Dubki King”, Narwal has added a few new traits this year in his game, which he believes will help him in the coming season. “I have tried to include hand touch and will also look to get bonus points this year. I have learnt a few new tricks up my sleeves for the coming season, which will help me.”

Speaking on where the three-time champions failed last year, Narwal blamed the defence. But he added that the side has made some good new additions, and look more balanced this year.

“Our defence was weak last year. This year, we are fully prepared. We have got a nice team, Surender Nada, Jang Lee and allrounders like Hadi Oshtorak. We look a more balanced team this year.”

Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh further added that Narwal has the brains to win the title for the team if he is aptly supported.

“Pardeep Narwal is 100 per cent fit this year. The team did not qualify for the playoffs last year but Pardeep was still the best raider. If the team and supporting raider works well, then Pardeep has the brains to win the title.”

