Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Inspired by Akshay Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls’ Rohit Kumar attempts Bottle cap challenge - watch video

Bengaluru Bulls star raider Rohit Kumar is known to be a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The athlete, who led his side to a title win in the previous edition of the tournament, sports a tattoo on his shoulder of the actor, has met the actor on a numerous occasions and also has a pet name after the actor, “Akki”. On Thursday, the kabaddi star uploaded a video on his official Instagram account, in which he took inspiration from the Aitraaz actor to take on the trending “Bottle cap challenge”.

In the challenge, a person has to do a round-house kick over a bottle and remove the cap after finishing the kick. Kumar, in a post, wrote: “I couldn’t resist the #bottlecapchallenge. Inspired by my lifetime idol @akshaykumar sir.”

Rohit, in the video, managed to complete the challenge and remove the bottle cap.

The raider then challenged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. “I would like to nominate our sports minister @kiren.rijiju ji to take this challenge and motivate the youth to be fit,” he wrote.

Apart from Rohit, several other sportstars have taken and completed the challenge successfully, including Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 19:50 IST