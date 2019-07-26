Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live: Patna take 23-9 lead over Titans at break
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Follow live score and updates of Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates PKL match.
20:52 hrs IST
20:42 hrs IST
20:30 hrs IST
20:30 hrs IST
The final match of Season 7’s Hyderabad leg will see Telugu Titans host three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day, Patna Pirates will be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt, while Telugu Titans will be aiming to end their home leg on a high with a victory of their own.
End of first half
A total commanding performance from pardeep Narwal and Patna Pirates. They have taken a massive 23-9 lead over Telugu Titans in the first half.
Patna have big lead
Patna Pirates have taken a big lead in the match with Pardeep Narwal looking in ominous form. They are 14-7 ahead with 7 minutes still to play in the first half.
Match begins
Pardeep Narwal goes for a raid and gets two raiding points. What a fantastic start for Patna Pirates in the match. Telugu Titans raider Siddharth Desai gets an empty raid in return.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the final match of Pro Kabaddi League’s first leg. Telugu Titans, the home side will face off against Patna Pirates as they look to end their campaign on a high.