LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live: Patna take 23-9 lead over Titans at break

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Follow live score and updates of Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates PKL match.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 26, 2019 20:52 IST
highlights

The final match of Season 7’s Hyderabad leg will see Telugu Titans host three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day, Patna Pirates will be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt, while Telugu Titans will be aiming to end their home leg on a high with a victory of their own.

Follow Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live updates here: 

20:52 hrs IST

End of first half

A total commanding performance from pardeep Narwal and Patna Pirates. They have taken a massive 23-9 lead over Telugu Titans in the first half.

20:42 hrs IST

Patna have big lead

Patna Pirates have taken a big lead in the match with Pardeep Narwal looking in ominous form. They are 14-7 ahead with 7 minutes still to play in the first half.

20:30 hrs IST

Match begins

Pardeep Narwal goes for a raid and gets two raiding points. What a fantastic start for Patna Pirates in the match. Telugu Titans raider Siddharth Desai gets an empty raid in return.

20:30 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the final match of Pro Kabaddi League’s first leg. Telugu Titans, the home side will face off against Patna Pirates as they look to end their campaign on a high.

