Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days! Up to 70% off on beds, wardrobes, chairs, study desks and more

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Feb 18, 2025 04:42 PM IST

Re-do your indoor and outdoor furniture with Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days! Save big with huge discounts on a range of durable and stylish items.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Brown Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Room and Guests (Brown, Medium)(3 Year Warranty)

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Altamore Engineered Wood TV Unit and Display Cabinet (Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood King Bed with Box Storage (Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe with Drawer and Mirror (Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Dual Layer Height Adjustable Desk Electric | Additional Layer for Monitors | 80 Kg Wt. Cap, 3 Year Warranty |Added Cross bar for Stability| Sit Stand Desk 1200 * 700 mm Table Top

₹24,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOYALSON Home Exclusive Visitor Study Reception Chair with arm Rest and Heavy Frame with Cushioned seat Back (1, Black, Double Pipe Stainless Steel Frame)

₹3,678

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UHUD CRAFTS Antique Wooden Fold-able Coffee Table/Side Table/End Table/Tea Table/Plant Stand/Stool Living Room Kids Play Furniture Table Round Shape

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TABLE MAGIC Multipurpose Laptop Table Mat Finish Top PP Steel Metal 52.5 * 40 * 73cm 6 Heights 3 Angles Adjustable Foldable (Alder, Modern Without footrest)

₹1,446

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TABLE MAGIC - Laptop Table mat Finish, Lapdesk, Multipurpose Table, Utility Table, Height Adjustable Table, Work at Home Table, Study Table (TM Regular- Black, Large)

₹1,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wow craft Multi-Purpose Portable & Foldable Wooden Table Desk | Engineered Plywood Top with Powder Coated Finish for Home & Office | 90x60x75 cm (FS Black)

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Dual Layer Height Adjustable Desk Electric | Additional Layer for Monitors | 80 Kg Wt. Cap, 3 Year Warranty |Added Cross bar for Stability| Sit Stand Desk 1200 * 700 mm Table Top View Details checkDetails

₹24,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Height Adjustable Table Electric | Dual Motor 3-Stage | 125KG Wt. Capacity with 3 Memory Presets | Electric Sit Stand Desk (White 1500 x 750 mm Table Top) Engineered Wood, Matte

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Height Adjustable Desk Electric | Dual Motor 3-Stage | Electric Sit Stand Desk | 125 Kg Wt. Capacity with Memory Presets (Frame with Walnut Brown 1500 * 750Mm Tabletop)

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wow craft Multi-Purpose Foldable and Portable 2-Seater Dining Table | Engineered Plywood Top & Powder Coated Finish | Compact Dining Table for Home & Kitchen | Mango Brown

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DECOWORLD || Foldable Study Table || Desk with Wooden Top and Metal Legs with in-Built Pen Holder||Premium Computer,Laptop and Study Table for Students and Adults

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Brown Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Room and Guests (Brown, Medium)(3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Garcin Manual 3 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Dark Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Marino 3 Seater Sofa with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (3 Seater, Royal Blue)(3 Year Warranty)

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uberlyfe 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed | Jute Fabric Washable Cover | Dark Grey | 6 X 6 Feet

₹9,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FRESH UP 4-Person Sofa Cum Bed Jute Fabric 6X6 Feet Washable Cover With 4 Cushions (Dark Brown, 72X72X7 Inch)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SDSF ARTS Solid Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room | Wooden Sofa Cum Couch with Magazine Holder for Hall |Sofa Set with Cream Cushion for Office & Lounge | Honey Finish, 3-Person Sofa

₹15,001

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sofa Architect Wood Chilly 5- to 6-Person Sofa 3-1-1 Fabric Sofa Set (Blue)

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood King Bed with Box Storage (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Altamore Engineered Wood King Bed with Storage, Non Woven Base (Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Tucana Engineered Wood Walnut Finish Queen Bed (Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood Armania King Size Bed with Hydraulic Storage Bed for Bedroom Living Room Solid Wooden Furniture Double Bed for Home Hotels -(Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty

₹38,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Armania King Size Bed with Box Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Double Bed Palang (Natural Finish)

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Dolvi Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed with Box Storage & Grey Upholstered Cushioned Headboard for Bedroom | Rosewood, Teak Finish

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honey Touch Double Bed | Foam Mattress Included | Folding Style No Assembly Required (Black,4Ft X 6.25Ft,With Headboard,Metal) - Powder Coated

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe with Drawer and Mirror (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe (Wenge Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Bei 4-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs (Walnut and White, Matte Finish)

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Awana Engineered Wood Book Shelf and Display Unit (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish)

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JD FRESH Shoe Rack/Shoe Stand with Door/Versatile and Sturdy Almirah for Clothes/Footwear Stand for Home/Foldable Closet for Bedroom/Living Room – Pack of 6 (Transparent)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Zeus Engineered Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Storage Unit (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Altamore Engineered Wood Bookshelf (Wenge Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Conga Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Dark Elm Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Altamore Engineered Wood TV Unit and Display Cabinet (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Uniti Engineered Wood TV Stand and Home Entertainment Unit (Wenge, Matte Finish)

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Altamore Engineered Wood TV Unit with Sliding Doors, 7 Shelves (Wenge Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit (Standard, Wenge)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit Bed Living Room Upto 55 Inches - DIY (Wenge & White)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp TV9040A Tube-N-Turn Engineered Wood 2 Door TV Entertainment Unit (Dark Wenge, Engineered Wood)

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Altamore Engineered Wood TV Unit with Sliding Doors, 7 Shelves (Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Sempre Engineered Wood TV Unit (Cairo Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Uniti Engineered Wood 2 Door Entertainment Unit and TV Stand (Wotan Oak and White)

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOYALSON Home Exclusive Visitor Study Reception Chair with arm Rest and Heavy Frame with Cushioned seat Back (1, Black, Double Pipe Stainless Steel Frame) View Details checkDetails

₹3,678

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KITHANIA Executive Office Chair Home Study Chair with arm Rest and Cushioned seat Back (2, Brown, Double Pipe Chrome Frame)

₹7,082

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Blue)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STAR WORK Alloy Steel Portable Foldable Chair Outdoor Furniture Compact Chair Aluminum With Armrests For Travel Camping/Fishing Picnic/Ultralight Low Beach Concert Camping Folding Chair Khakhi, Medium

₹1,393

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Biela 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Star Work Zero Gravity Chair|Relax Chair For Lounge|Easy Chair For Lawn|Portable And Foldable Recliner Chair For Resting|Adjustable Pillow|Full Body Support|Young And Old People (Black) - Resin

₹2,658

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Serpens 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Is your home furniture starting to look worn out or outdated? Dreaming of a makeover without breaking the bank or dealing with the hassle of shopping in-store?

Make the most of the Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days with our curated deals.
Make the most of the Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days with our curated deals.

We've got the perfect solution for you! Amazon’s Furniture Upgrade Days are here, offering you a wide range of stylish and budget-friendly furniture options. If you’re looking for a comfy sofa, a sturdy bed, a cosy recliner, or a variety of tables and chairs, you can find it all online, without stepping out of your home.

Simply browse, choose, and place your order, all from the comfort of your couch and have everything delivered right to your doorstep. Don’t miss out on these amazing discounts on furniture on Amazon Sale that blend perfectly with your interiors.

Exclusive deals during Amazon’s Furniture Upgrade Days: Big savings await!

Deals on office tables, coffee tables: More than 70% discount

Looking for the best deals on office tables, coffee tables, and more? The Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days are here with massive discounts of over 70% on a wide range of tables to suit your workspace and living room. From sleek office desks for productivity to stylish coffee tables that add charm to your home, find everything at unbeatable prices. This Amazon sale lets you shop from top brands without stretching your budget. Skip the store visits, grab your favourites online, and get them delivered hassle-free.

Sofas for living room at more than 60% off on Amazon

A sofa isn’t just a piece of furniture, it’s the heart of your living room! The right one can set the tone, making your space feel cosy, stylish, and welcoming. Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days bring you more than 60% off on a stunning collection of sofas, perfect for every home. Figure out if you love modern minimalism or plush comfort and find a design that fits your vibe without overspending. This Amazon sale is your chance to bring home a statement sofa at an unbeatable price. Shop now and give your living room the refresh it deserves.

More than 60% off on beds during Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days

All you need after a long day is a comfy bed! It’s where you relax, recharge, and unwind after a long day. And when it comes with a storage box, it’s even better, keeping your space neat and clutter-free! During Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days, grab deals on beds with more than 60% off and bring home the perfect blend of comfort and functionality. This Amazon sale features top-quality beds in stylish designs, ensuring your bedroom looks great while offering extra storage. Grab this opportunity to get premium beds at unbeatable prices.

Wardrobes and storage cabinets at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale

Is your space feeling cluttered? It’s time to bring in some smart storage solutions! Amazon Sale is offering up to 70% off on stylish wardrobes and storage cabinets. These pieces are not only functional but also elevate the look of your room. If you are seeking extra space for clothes or a sleek cabinet to organise your essentials, this sale has you covered. Shop now and grab incredible deals on wardrobes and storage cabinets at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days.

Entertainment units at up to 60% off on Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days

Looking to refresh your entertainment area? The Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days are here with up to 60% off on fantastic entertainment units. These stylish units not only provide a perfect spot for your TV but also offer plenty of storage for your media, decor, and entertainment essentials. From sleek modern designs to charming rustic styles, there’s something for every home. Take advantage of the incredible Amazon Sale discounts and organize your space with pieces that combine both function and style. Don’t miss out, shop now and grab the entertainment unit you’ve been eyeing!

Best deals on chairs and recliners on Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days: Up to 90% off

Looking to add comfort and style to your space? Don’t miss out on the best deals on chairs and recliners during the Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days, with up to 90% off! From cosy recliners that offer the ultimate relaxation to stylish chairs that brighten your living room, this sale has it all. Perfect for unwinding after a busy day or adding a chic touch to any room, these top-quality chairs and recliners are available at unbeatable prices.

Furniture

  • What are the best materials for durable furniture?

    Solid wood, metal, and high-quality engineered wood (like plywood and MDF) are known for their durability. Upholstered furniture with sturdy frames and high-density foam lasts longer.

  • How do I choose the right furniture size for my space?

    Measure your space and leave enough room for movement. Consider multifunctional or compact furniture for smaller spaces and larger statement pieces for spacious rooms.

  • What is the best way to maintain wooden furniture?

    Keep it away from direct sunlight and moisture, clean with a damp cloth, and use furniture polish occasionally to maintain its shine.

  • How do I prevent furniture from getting damaged by pests?

    Use pest-repellent sprays, keep furniture dry, and clean regularly. For wooden furniture, applying a protective coat or natural oils like neem oil can help.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

