Best Hawkins cookers to buy in 2024: Top 10 options for efficient cooking and durability
Discover the top Hawkins cookers available in 2024 and find the perfect one to suit your needs.
In the world of pressure cookers, Hawkins is a renowned and trusted brand. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we will compare different Hawkins cookers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for anodized aluminum, stainless steel, nonstick, or ceramic cookers, we've got you covered. From sizes to features, pros, and cons, we'll dive into the details to find the best value for money and the overall best product in the Hawkins cooker range.
Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker
The Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a sleek and durable option. With a capacity of 3 liters, it’s perfect for small families. The anodized aluminum construction ensures even heat distribution, making it ideal for cooking a variety of dishes.
Specifications of Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker
- 3 liters capacity
- Anodized aluminum construction
- Even heat distribution
- Sleek design
- Suitable for small families
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable construction
|Small capacity
|Even heat distribution
|Sleek design
The Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker offers a capacity of 3 liters, making it suitable for medium-sized families. The sturdy build and efficient performance make it a reliable choice for everyday cooking needs.
Specifications of Hawkins Aluminium 3 Litre Contura Pressure Cooker
- 3 liters capacity
- Sturdy build
- Efficient performance
- Suitable for medium-sized families
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Reliable performance
|Slightly heavier
|Good capacity
Also reads:Best 5-litre pressure cooker: Top 10 efficient and durable picks ideal for family meals
Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker
The Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker with a 5-liter capacity is perfect for larger families or gatherings. The stainless steel construction ensures durability and easy maintenance, making it a versatile choice for various cooking needs.
Specifications of Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker
- 5 liters capacity
- Stainless steel construction
- Durable and easy to maintain
- Versatile for various cooking needs
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Large capacity
|Heavier to handle
|Durable construction
|Versatile usage
4.
Hawkins 2 Litre Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel Inner Lid Cooker, Induction Cooker, Small Cooker, Silver (HSS20)
For those with extensive cooking requirements, the Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker with an 2-liter capacity is an excellent choice. The generous size allows for preparing large quantities of food with ease.
Specifications of Hawkins 2 Litre Pressure Cooker
- 2 liters capacity
- Stainless steel construction
- Generous size for large quantities
- Suitable for extensive cooking requirements
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Generous size
|Bulkier in size
|Ideal for large quantities
5.
Hawkins Aluminium 1.5 Litre Classic Pressure Cooker,Best Inner Lid Cooker,Small Cooker,Silver(Cl15)
The Hawkins Classic Aluminium Pressure Cooker provides a balance of durability and affordability. With a 1.5-liter capacity, it caters to medium to large families, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Hawkins Aluminium 1.5 Litre Classic Pressure Cooker
Affordable and durable
1.5-liter capacity
Versatile for medium to large families
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Affordable option
|Not as lightweight as anodized models
|Balanced capacity
Also reads:Best 3 litre pressure cookers in India: Top X cookers for quick meals like dal, rice, curries and more
6.
Hawkins 3 Litre Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel Inner Lid Cooker, Tall Design Cooker, Induction Cooker, Silver (Hss3T), 3 Liter
When cooking for large gatherings or special occasions, the Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker with a 3-liter capacity is a perfect choice. Its robust build and ample capacity make it a reliable companion for extensive cooking needs.
Specifications of Hawkins 3 Litre Pressure Cooker
- 3 liters capacity
- Stainless steel construction
- Robust build for durability
- Ideal for large gatherings or special occasions
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ample capacity
|Requires more storage space
|Robust construction
7.
Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, Pan Cooker, Black (FP30)
The Hawkins Futura Anodised Aluminum Pressure Cooker combines modern design with efficient performance. With a range of capacities available, it offers versatility for different cooking requirements while ensuring even heat distribution.
Specifications of Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker
- Various capacities available
- Anodized aluminum construction
- Modern design and efficient performance
- Even heat distribution
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Modern design
|Higher price point
|Versatile capacities
The Hawkins Triply Stainless Pressure Cooker with a 3.5-liter capacity offers the benefits of triply construction, ensuring excellent heat retention and distribution. Its compact size and advanced features make it a premium choice for discerning cooks.
Specifications of Hawkins 3.5 Litre Triply Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
- 3.5 liters capacity
- Triply stainless steel construction
- Excellent heat retention and distribution
- Compact size with advanced features
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Triply construction
|Higher price for premium features
|Advanced features
9.
Hawkins 5 Litre Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Cooker, Induction Inner Lid Cooker, Granite Contura shaped Cooker, Best Cooker, Blue (ICC50)
For those seeking the convenience of nonstick cooking, the Hawkins Nonstick Pressure Cooker with a 5-liter capacity is a practical choice. Its nonstick surface and ample size make it easy to use and clean, perfect for busy households.
Specifications of Hawkins 5 Litre Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Cooker
- 5 liters capacity
- Nonstick surface for easy cooking and cleaning
- Ideal for busy households
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Convenient nonstick surface
|Requires gentle handling to maintain nonstick coating
|Ample size for various dishes
10.
Hawkins Ceramic- Coated Aluminium Inner Lid Handi/Contura Pressure Cooker, 3 Litre And 5 Litre, Combo Set (Apple Green)
The Hawkins Ceramic Aluminium Contura Pressure Cooker offers the benefits of ceramic coating for healthier cooking. With a 3 and 5 liter capacity, it’s suitable for small families looking for a healthier alternative in their cooking routines.
Specifications of Hawkins Ceramic- Coated Aluminium Inner Lid Handi/Contura Pressure Cooker
- 3 and 5 liters capacity
- Ceramic coating for healthier cooking
- Perfect for small families
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Healthier cooking with ceramic coating
|Requires gentle care to maintain ceramic coating
|Ideal size for small families
Also reads:Best blender mixer under ₹10000: Top 10 models for versatile blending and mixing capabilities
Top 3 features of best Hawkins cookers:
|Best Hawkins Cookers
|Capacity
|Construction
|Special Features
|Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker
|3 liters
|Anodized aluminum
|Even heat distribution
|Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker, 3 Litres
|3 liters
|Sturdy build
|Efficient performance
|Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker,3 Litres
|3 liters
|Stainless steel
|Versatile for various cooking needs
|Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker, 2 Litres
|2 liters
|Stainless steel
|Suitable for extensive cooking requirements
|Hawkins Classic Aluminium Pressure Cooker, 1.5 Litres
|1.5 liters
|Affordable and durable
|Versatile for medium to large families
|Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker, 3 Litres
|3 liters
|Stainless steel
|Ideal for large gatherings or special occasions
|Hawkins Futura Anodised Aluminum Pressure Cooker
|Various capacities available
|Anodized aluminum
|Modern design and efficient performance
|Hawkins Triply Stainless Pressure Cooker, 3.5 Litres
|3.5 liters
|Triply stainless steel
|Compact size with advanced features
|Hawkins Nonstick Pressure Cooker, 5 Litres
|5 liters
|Nonstick surface
|Ideal for busy households
|Hawkins Ceramic Aluminium Contura Pressure Cooker
|3 liters
|Ceramic coating
|Perfect for small families
Best value for money Hawkins cooker:
The Hawkins Classic Aluminium Pressure Cooker, with its balanced capacity and affordability, stands out as the best value for money. It offers a versatile cooking solution without breaking the bank.
Also reads:Best idli cookers in India: Discover the best models for perfectly steamed idlis every time, top 10 options
Best overall Hawkins cooker:
The Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker, 10 Litres, emerges as the best overall product with its ample capacity and robust construction. It’s ideal for large gatherings and special occasions, delivering reliable performance every time.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Hawkins cooker:
Size and capacity: Choose a cooker that suits the size of your family and cooking needs. Larger families require bigger cookers for efficient cooking.
Type of cooker: Hawkins offers various types, including pressure cookers, non-stick cookers, and deep fryers. Choose based on your cooking style.
Material: Look for durable materials like stainless steel or anodised aluminium. They ensure longevity and even heat distribution.
Safety features: Ensure the cooker has essential safety mechanisms like a pressure regulator, secure lid, and a sturdy handle.
Compatibility with stoves: Verify that the cooker is compatible with your stove, whether gas, induction, or electric.
Similar stories for you
Best burner gas stoves in India 2024: Top 9 options for safe and effortless cooking
Best mini gas stoves: Top 10 options for efficient cooking in small spaces
Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed options
Best 1-litre cookers: Top 8 choices that are efficient, compact and perfect for quick meals
FAQs on hawkins cooker
- What is the price range of Hawkins cookers?
The price of Hawkins cookers varies based on the capacity, construction material, and features. You can find options to fit different budgets and cooking requirements.
- Are Hawkins cookers suitable for induction stoves?
Yes, many Hawkins cookers are designed to be compatible with induction stoves, offering versatile usage in modern kitchens.
- What are the maintenance requirements for Hawkins cookers?
Hawkins cookers generally require simple maintenance, including regular cleaning and occasional checks for wear and tear. Specific care instructions may vary based on the construction material.
- Do Hawkins cookers come with a warranty?
Yes, Hawkins cookers typically come with a warranty to ensure product quality and provide peace of mind for the buyers. Be sure to check the warranty details for each specific model.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.