Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Best kids' double beds: Top 8 choices for a cosy, safe, and fun sleeping space for children

By Affiliate Desk
Feb 04, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Looking for a sturdy and safe double bed for your kids? Check out our list of the best options with safety rails and space-saving designs.

FAQs

DHP Furniture Miles Low Metal Bunk Bed Frame for Kids, With Built-in Ladder, High Guardrail and Metal Slats, Floor Bed Bottom Bunk, No Boxspring Required, For Small Spaces, Twin-Over-Twin, Blue

₹11,450

Best Value For Money

ikalido Metal Bunk Bed For Junior, Twin Over Full Size Beds With Sturdy Guard Rail & Removable Ladder, Space-Saving/Noise Free/Matte White

₹12,380

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood Swift Bunk Bed With Trundle Wooden Bunk Bed With Ladder For Bedroom Living Room Home (Natural Finish), Double

₹30,899

Royal Interiors Pilio Twin Over Twin Metal Bunk Beds for Kids | Space-Saving Bunker Bed for Adults| Double Decker Bed for Teens Room | Perfect for Dorms, Guest Rooms, Bedrooms Mattress Not Included

₹13,749

IMUsee Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin Size With Ladder, Metal Bed Frame With Sturdy Guardrail, Space-Saving Design, No Box Spring Needed, Noise Free, White, Painted

₹11,900

Best Overall Product

Wudniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed for Kids and Adults with Storage (Brown and Blue 176)

Elite Craft Inc Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin Size With Ladder, Metal Bed Frame With Sturdy Guardrail, Space-Saving Design, No Box Spring Needed, Noise Free, White - Powder Coated

₹14,000

Ironic House Metal Bunk Beds Twin Over Twin With Slide For Kids, Heavy Duty Twin Bunk Beds With Ladder For Girls Boys, No Box Spring Required,White - Powder Coated

₹23,586

When it comes to choosing the perfect double bed for your children's bedroom, safety and space-saving are key factors to consider. In this article, we've compiled a list of 8 top-rated kids double beds with safety rails that are not only sturdy but also stylish and practical. Whether you're looking for a toddler-to-teen bed or a bunk bed alternative, our list has got you covered. Read on to find the best option for your child's bedroom.

Comfortable and spacious double beds for kids, designed for restful sleep and a fun bedroom space.
Comfortable and spacious double beds for kids, designed for restful sleep and a fun bedroom space.

The DHP Guardrail Boxspring is designed for twin-over-twin use and does not require a box spring. It features a sturdy metal frame with a built-in ladder and guardrails for added safety.

Specifications

Material
Metal
Size
Twin-over-twin
Weight Capacity
200 lbs
Dimensions
78.5 x 41.5 x 72 inches

Reasons to buy

Sturdy metal frame

Built-in ladder

Guardrails for safety

Reasons to avoid

Weight capacity may be limited for some users

DHP Furniture Miles Low Metal Bunk Bed Frame for Kids, With Built-in Ladder, High Guardrail and Metal Slats, Floor Bed Bottom Bunk, No Boxspring Required, For Small Spaces, Twin-Over-Twin, Blue

The IIkalido Junior Sturdy Bed is a space-saving option with a removable safety rail. Made of high-quality materials, this bed is designed to last through childhood and beyond.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Size
Junior
Weight Capacity
250 lbs
Dimensions
78 x 42 x 58 inches

Reasons to buy

Removable safety rail

High-quality materials

Space-saving design

Reasons to avoid

May require additional assembly

ikalido Metal Bunk Bed For Junior, Twin Over Full Size Beds With Sturdy Guard Rail & Removable Ladder, Space-Saving/Noise Free/Matte White

The Ganpati Arts Sheesham Trundle Bed is a stylish addition to any children's bedroom. It features a trundle bed for extra sleeping space and is made of durable Sheesham wood.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Size
Twin
Weight Capacity
300 lbs
Dimensions
80 x 42 x 60 inches

Reasons to buy

Trundle bed for extra sleeping space

Durable Sheesham wood construction

Stylish design

Reasons to avoid

May be heavy to move

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood Swift Bunk Bed With Trundle Wooden Bunk Bed With Ladder For Bedroom Living Room Home (Natural Finish), Double

Also read:Best room curtains for modern bedrooms: Top 10 elegant, sophisticated and contemporary choices

The Royal Interiors Pilio Single Bottom bed is a modern and sleek option for children's bedrooms. It features a sturdy bed frame and a stylish design that complements any decor.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Size
Single
Weight Capacity
220 lbs
Dimensions
76 x 41 x 62 inches

Reasons to buy

Modern and sleek design

Sturdy bed frame

Complements any decor

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for larger children

Royal Interiors Pilio Twin Over Twin Metal Bunk Beds for Kids | Space-Saving Bunker Bed for Adults| Double Decker Bed for Teens Room | Perfect for Dorms, Guest Rooms, Bedrooms Mattress Not Included

The IMUsee Ladder Sturdy Bed is a space-saving option with a built-in ladder and guardrail for added safety. It is made of high-quality materials and is designed to last through years of use.

Specifications

Material
Metal
Size
Twin
Weight Capacity
250 lbs
Dimensions
78 x 42 x 60 inches

Reasons to buy

Space-saving design

Built-in ladder

High-quality materials

Reasons to avoid

May require additional assembly

IMUsee Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin Size With Ladder, Metal Bed Frame With Sturdy Guardrail, Space-Saving Design, No Box Spring Needed, Noise Free, White, Painted

Also read:Best balcony furniture for outdoor seating in 2024: Top 9 options that are stylish and comfortable, ideal for outdoors

Wudniture Furniture Sheesham Bed

The Wudniture Furniture Sheesham Bed is a durable and stylish option for children's bedrooms. It is made of solid Sheesham wood with a brown finish, adding a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Size
Twin
Weight Capacity
300 lbs
Dimensions
80 x 42 x 60 inches

Reasons to buy

Durable solid wood construction

Stylish brown finish

Elegant design

Reasons to avoid

May be heavy to move

Wudniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed for Kids and Adults with Storage (Brown and Blue 176)

The Ladder Sturdy Bed is a space-saving option with a built-in ladder and guardrail for added safety. It is made of high-quality materials and is designed to last through years of use.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Size
Twin
Weight Capacity
250 lbs
Dimensions
78 x 42 x 60 inches

Reasons to buy

Space-saving design

Built-in ladder

High-quality materials

Reasons to avoid

May require additional assembly

Elite Craft Inc Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin Size With Ladder, Metal Bed Frame With Sturdy Guardrail, Space-Saving Design, No Box Spring Needed, Noise Free, White - Powder Coated

The IRONIC HOUSE Ladder Sturdy Bed is a durable and stylish option for children's bedrooms. It features a sturdy bed frame and a built-in ladder for easy access to the top bunk.

Specifications

Material
Metal
Size
Twin
Weight Capacity
250 lbs
Dimensions
78 x 42 x 60 inches

Reasons to buy

Sturdy bed frame

Built-in ladder

Space-saving design

Reasons to avoid

May require additional assembly

Ironic House Metal Bunk Beds Twin Over Twin With Slide For Kids, Heavy Duty Twin Bunk Beds With Ladder For Girls Boys, No Box Spring Required,White - Powder Coated

Also read:Best bedroom cupboards: Explore 8 top choices for stylish storage that keeps your bedroom neat and organised

Top 4 features of best kids' double bed:

Best Kids' Double BedMaterialSizeWeight CapacityDimensions
DHP Guardrail BoxspringMetalTwin-over-twin200 lbs78.5 x 41.5 x 72 inches
IIkalido Junior Sturdy BedWoodJunior250 lbs78 x 42 x 58 inches
Ganpati Arts Sheesham Trundle BedSheesham WoodTwin300 lbs80 x 42 x 60 inches
Royal Interiors Pilio Single BottomWoodSingle220 lbs76 x 41 x 62 inches
IMUsee Ladder Sturdy BedMetalTwin250 lbs78 x 42 x 60 inches
Wudniture Furniture Sheesham BedSheesham WoodTwin300 lbs80 x 42 x 60 inches
Ladder Sturdy BedWoodTwin250 lbs78 x 42 x 60 inches
IRONIC HOUSE Ladder Sturdy BedMetalTwin250 lbs78 x 42 x 60 inches

FAQs on Kids double bed

  • What is the weight capacity of the DHP Guardrail Boxspring?

    The DHP Guardrail Boxspring has a weight capacity of 200 lbs, making it suitable for most children.

  • Does the IIkalido Junior Sturdy Bed require additional assembly?

    Yes, the IIkalido Junior Sturdy Bed may require additional assembly upon delivery.

  • Is the Ganpati Arts Sheesham Trundle Bed easy to move?

    The Ganpati Arts Sheesham Trundle Bed may be heavy to move due to its durable construction.

  • What are the dimensions of the Wudniture Furniture Sheesham Bed?

    The Wudniture Furniture Sheesham Bed measures 80 x 42 x 60 inches, providing ample sleeping space for children.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

