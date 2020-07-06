e-paper
10 vegetable vendors booked for violating lockdown norms in Pimpri-Chinchwad

10 vegetable vendors booked for violating lockdown norms in Pimpri-Chinchwad

According to police, the customers were found flocking the vendors without maintaining social distance.

pune Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi had issued orders under Section 144(1)(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure that prevented vegetable vendors from operating after 5 pm.
Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi had issued orders under Section 144(1)(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure that prevented vegetable vendors from operating after 5 pm.
         

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked ten vegetable vendors for violating lockdown rules on Sunday.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi had issued orders under Section 144(1)(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure that prevented vegetable vendors from operating after 5 pm.

The order also directed the vendors to follow social distancing rule while dealing with customers.

However, as per the complaints, these vendors were found operating even after 6 pm.

According to police, the customers were found flocking the vendors without maintaining social distance in the light of Covid-19 pandemic.

Three of the booked vendors have been identified as Govind Billo Sarkar (53), Biplav Papagalchand Vishwas (35), Swapnil ArunBhakar (20) all residents of Marunji village in Hinjewadi. They were found near Vinodi Vasti Corner in Wakad.

Four others identified as Akash Deepak Nikam (80), Vandana Rakendra Nikam (42) and Sarika Deepak Dhede (30) and Tukaram Gunwantrao Panchak (52) were selling vegetables at Lakshmi chowk in Hinjewadi, and three others identified as Mohammad Amleen Istiyak Ali Ghoshi (21), Vinod Bhai Karasandas Ramanandi (25) and Prakash Dhhaglaram Chaudhari (28) were found near Supriya Complex area of Wakad, according to the police.

All cases have been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code at Hinjewadi police station.

