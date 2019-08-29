₹100cr spent on road repair, maintenance in Pune over 5 yrs

pune

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:54 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the past five years has spent a whopping ₹100 crore on maintenance and repair works of the city roads.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief of road department in the PMC, said, “The money has been spent on various road maintenance and repair work done across the city. While almost half the amount was spent on road maintenance, the rest was spent on the repair works of the damaged roads due to various developmental works.”

A senior official of the PMC requesting anonymity, said, “At least ₹40 crore was spent on road maintenance, however, the larger amount was spent on the repair works as the existing roads gets damaged due to developmental works going on in the city.”

According to PMC officials, abiding to the defect liability period, they can take action against contractors who built the road in the first three years, in case of damage. However, action cannot be taken if there are no other road excavations.

The PMC official, added, “Metro work, drainage line, installation of the optical fibre networks require major excavations which damages the city roads and hence, we cannot hold the road contractor accountable. Therefore, the cost has to be incurred by the civic body. This leads to cost escalation for us, which amounted to ₹100 cr in the past five years.”

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 18:54 IST