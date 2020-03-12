108th Indian Science Congress: Technology, women empowerment to take centre stage at event

pune

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:25 IST

Pune will host the 108th Indian Science Congress in January 2021. This will be the fourth time that the city will host the prestigious meet. The event, set to be held at Symbiosis International University’s (SIU) Lavale campus between January 3 and 7 next year, will be themed on ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment’ and focus on economic growth, environmental protection and social inclusion of all communities using science and technology, informed SB Mujumdar, chancellor, SIU at a press meet held in the city on Thursday.

The event will also see deliberations on providing equal opportunities to women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), while achieving sustainable development.

Vijay Laxmi Saxena, general president, Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA); Ashok Kumar Saxena, past president, ISCA; Vidya Yeravdekar, pro chancellor, SIU; Rajani Gupte, vice-chancellor, SIU and Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean, faculty of health sciences, SIU were also present for the press meet.

“It is our honour to host this mega science event at SIU and we have already started the preparations. This is the first time that this event will be held a campus that is located in a rural area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. Around 15,000 delegates including scientists, researchers, teachers, students, noble laureates and luminaries from across the globe are expected to attend the event,” said Mujumdar.

Vidya Yeravdekar said, “The five-day summit will have 14 different sessions. There will be an exclusive session on village science congress. The area where SIU is located is surrounded by 23 villages and we are already working with five villages as if now. For this session, we will be inviting the sarpanch, heads of women self-help groups, gram panchayat members and villagers to discuss their issues on agriculture, waste management, sanitation, water scarcity and through science how can we help them will be discussed at the event.”

According to Saxena, the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) was established in 1914 owes its origin to the foresight and initiative of two British Scientists. The main objective of this association is to advance and promote the cause of science in India and to inculcate scientific temper among people. The association that started with 105 members, now has at least 60,000 members from various streams of science like agriculture, archaeology, biochemistry and earth system science among others.

Along with various sessions there will be exhibition including pavilions of international organisations, embassies, central and state governments. Paper presentations, scientific meetings, wellness sessions, industry meets and innovation models will also be showcased.

“This year first time we will be inviting four women from rural villages to talk about their own experiences on various innovations at the rural level. They will be talking at the women science congress. For the children science congress we are specially targeting the rural schools around SIU where we want to communicate and connect with the scientists of tomorrow.” said Saxena.

Key highlights (BOX)

Sessions at the Indian Science Congress

-Agricultural and forestry sciences

-Animal, veterinary and fishery sciences

-Anthropological and behavioural sciences

-Chemical sciences

-Earth system sciences

-Engineering sciences

-Environmental sciences

-Information and communication sciences and technology (including computer sciences)

-Material sciences

-Mathematical sciences (including statistics)

-Medical sciences (including physiology)

-New biology (including biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology and biotechnology)

-Physical sciences

-Plant sciences

Other events

-Exclusive session on village science congress

-Paper presentations

-Scientific meetings

-Wellness sessions

-Innovation models

Photo Caption – (From Left) Rajiv Yeravdekar, Ashok Kumar Saxena, SB Mujumdar, Vijay Laxmi Saxena, Vidya Yeravdekar and Rajani Gupte at the press meet organised at Patrakar Bhavan on Thursday