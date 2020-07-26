e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 10k Covid-19 positive cases in just six days as Pune breaches 50,000 mark

10k Covid-19 positive cases in just six days as Pune breaches 50,000 mark

pune Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:36 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

The city, on Sunday, breached the grim 50,000 Covid-19 case mark, according to the state health department. With Sunday’s 1,921 fresh positives, the city’s tally now stands at 51,291.

Pune reported 10,000 cases in just six days to breach 50,000. The city took 100 days (March 9 to June 16) to reach the first 10,000 cases and then, the next 10,000 cases took 18 days. Pune crossed the 30,000-mark in the next 11 days and just took six days more to cross 40,000 cases.

On Sunday, the city also reported 28 deaths taking the toll to 1,276, as per state health department figures. In these six days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected over 32,319 samples for testing of which over 10,000 tested positive for Covid-19 infection, which takes the positivity rate to 30.94%.

However, the PMC in its daily report reported a lower number of cases as compared to the state’s report. The civic body reported 992 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the city’s progressive positive count to 48,057. Also, 13 deaths were reported taking the final death toll to 1,166. Of the 18,298 active cases in the city currently undergoing treatment, 682 are in critical condition, out of these 105 are on ventilator (invasive), 378 are serious patients in ICU and 199 are undergoing non-invasive ventilator treatment.

The city’s recovery rate stood at 59.49% as out of the 48,057 progressive positive cases, 28,593 were discharged after being declared as cured. Of the discharged, 1,175 were discharged on Sunday. The PMC also collected a total of 2,506 samples on Sunday taking the total count to 2.44 samples collected till date.

The 13 deaths include three each at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and Naidu hospital. One death each was reported from Symbiosis hospital, District Hospital, Aundh, Bhakare Hospital and KEM hospital.

Deaths reported from out of city residents from city hospitals are two from SGH, Sahyadri hospital, AIIMS hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In