10k Covid-19 positive cases in just six days as Pune breaches 50,000 mark

pune

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:36 IST

The city, on Sunday, breached the grim 50,000 Covid-19 case mark, according to the state health department. With Sunday’s 1,921 fresh positives, the city’s tally now stands at 51,291.

Pune reported 10,000 cases in just six days to breach 50,000. The city took 100 days (March 9 to June 16) to reach the first 10,000 cases and then, the next 10,000 cases took 18 days. Pune crossed the 30,000-mark in the next 11 days and just took six days more to cross 40,000 cases.

On Sunday, the city also reported 28 deaths taking the toll to 1,276, as per state health department figures. In these six days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected over 32,319 samples for testing of which over 10,000 tested positive for Covid-19 infection, which takes the positivity rate to 30.94%.

However, the PMC in its daily report reported a lower number of cases as compared to the state’s report. The civic body reported 992 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the city’s progressive positive count to 48,057. Also, 13 deaths were reported taking the final death toll to 1,166. Of the 18,298 active cases in the city currently undergoing treatment, 682 are in critical condition, out of these 105 are on ventilator (invasive), 378 are serious patients in ICU and 199 are undergoing non-invasive ventilator treatment.

The city’s recovery rate stood at 59.49% as out of the 48,057 progressive positive cases, 28,593 were discharged after being declared as cured. Of the discharged, 1,175 were discharged on Sunday. The PMC also collected a total of 2,506 samples on Sunday taking the total count to 2.44 samples collected till date.

The 13 deaths include three each at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and Naidu hospital. One death each was reported from Symbiosis hospital, District Hospital, Aundh, Bhakare Hospital and KEM hospital.

Deaths reported from out of city residents from city hospitals are two from SGH, Sahyadri hospital, AIIMS hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic.