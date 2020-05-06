11-year-old is Pune district’s youngest Covid-19 casualty, 4 deaths reported on Tuesday

pune

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:39 IST

The city reported four deaths on Tuesday, including that of an 11-year-old boy who is now the youngest casualty. A total of 65 fresh cases were registered, taking the count to 1,943.

He was admitted at Sassoon General Hospital. Out of the four deaths, three were reported from Sassoon hospital and one from Bharati hospital.

The boy who was being looked after by his aunt had developmental delayed convulsions, short stature and was symptomatic since April 30.

According to a statement released by Sassoon hospital, The boy stayed at home for one night with altered sensorium and convulsions. He was admitted to the hospital at 9:20 am on May 3 and died the next day at 9:30 pm. The cause of his death has been mentioned as disseminated intravascular coagulopathy, septic shock with MODS pancreatitis, acute kidney injury, myocarditis, encephalopathy, ARDS with developmental delay along with Covid-19 infection. He also reportedly suffered from obstructive uropathy with Urosepsis.

The second death from the hospital is of a 31-year-old male residing at Yerawada who was symptomatic since April 29 and was admitted to the hospital on May 1 and was declared dead on Monday at 7:15 pm. The cause of death includes acute respiratory failure with Acute Kidney Injury, diabetes, myocarditis and ARDS with bilateral pneumonitis.

The third death from the hospital is that of a 63-year-old from Bhavani peth who was symptomatic from April 18 and was admitted to the hospital on April 24. He was declared dead on May 4 at 10:15 pm and was also suffering from bilateral pneumonia, myocarditis with Covid-19 infection and hypertension.

The forth death was reported at Bharati Hospital. A 66-year -old man, who resides in Padmavati, also suffered from hypertension and bilateral pneumonia. The patient was in the hospital since April 30 and was declared dead on Tuesday at 5:30 pm.