12 held for thrashing 26-year-old man to death on Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:12 IST

The Government railway police (GRP) of Pune region arrested 12 people on Thursday for allegedly brutally thrashing a 26-year-old man in Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express after which he lost his life.

The incident took place at around 12.45 am between Pune and Daund railway stations in Maharashtra,over the possession of a seat, a GRP official said .

The deceased man identified as Sagar Janardan Markad, 26, is a resident of Kalyan and is an autorickshaw driver by profession.

Markad, his wife Jyoti, his mother and two-year-old daughter started their journey from Karjat railway station on the Chennai Express. They got off at Pune and then boarded the general compartment of the train from platform No.6 of the Pune railway station at 12.45 am. They were travelling to Kurduwadi, to reach Solapur, according to the police.

As per the complaint registered by the victim’s 22-year-old wife, the coach was full and there were no vacant seats.

Markad requested a woman passenger to move a little and allow his wife to sit as she was carrying a toddlerThe woman, however, allegedly started verbally abusing the victim and a heated argument ensued, following which at least 12 persons, including six women, thrashed and kicked Markad, the official said.

According to the complainant, when they tried to stop the attackers, they did not relent and continued their assault for over an hour till the train reached Daund.

At Daund station, the police rushed Markad to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said officials.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

(with agency inputs)